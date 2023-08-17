Facts

19:15 17.08.2023

Ukrainian, Mauritanian foreign ministers hold first-ever phone conversation

1 min read
Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and his Mauritanian counterpart Mohamed Salem Merzoug held first talks on Thursday, discussed ways of strengthening bilateral relations and implementation of potential of the Ukrainian-Mauritanian partnership.

"We made history today with my Mauritanian counterpart Mohamed Salem Merzoug by holding the first-ever call between foreign ministers of Ukraine and Mauritania. We discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties and realize the potential of the Ukrainian-Mauritanian partnership," Kuleba said on Twitter.

Tags: #mfa #mauritania

