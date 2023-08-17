Occupiers shell Zaoskollia in Kharkiv region, woman killed – local authorities

At about 10:00 on Thursday, Russian occupation forces fired on Zaoskollia (Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region), Head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"Unfortunately, a woman born in 1962 died. Another woman born in 1963 received shrapnel wounds. Medics assisted the victim on the spot," Synehubov said on the Telegram channel.

According to him, as a result of the shelling, a private residential building was damaged, and an outbuilding caught fire.