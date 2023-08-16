Facts

19:30 16.08.2023

Invaders shell Kherson region again, there’s killed person in Lvove village – regional administration

1 min read

A resident of the village of Lvove in Beryslav district of Kherson region has been killed, and another resident of Kherson received injuries as a result of shelling by Russian occupiers, Kherson Regional Military Administration reported on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"The Russian army continues to shell Kherson region. Unfortunately, there are civilian casualties. In the village of Lvove, a 54-year-old local resident who was on the street at that moment was killed by a Russian strike. In Kherson, the occupiers covered a residential building with fire. A 71-year-old man was injured, he was hospitalized," the report says.

Tags: #kherson #victims #shelling

