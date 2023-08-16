Russians attack Odesa region twice, hit one of Danube ports – local governor

On the night of August 16, the Russians attacked Odesa region twice, as a result of a hit in one of the ports of the Danube River, a fire broke out, which has already been eliminated, Oleh Kiper, head of the regional military administration, informed on Wednesday morning.

"Russian terrorists attacked Odesa region twice this night with strike drones. The main goal is the port and grain infrastructure in the south of the region," he wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to him, as a result of enemy hits on one of the ports of the Danube, warehouses and granaries were damaged. The resulting fires were promptly eliminated by the employees of the State Emergency Service.

The head of Odesa region stressed that as a result of the attack, "fortunately, there were no dead or injured."

In this regard, he once again urged citizens to heed the danger warnings, go down to shelters and stay in safe places.