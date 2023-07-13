Facts

10:54 13.07.2023

AFU advance on southern flank around Bakhmut, consolidate on occupied lines – Maliar

1 min read
AFU advance on southern flank around Bakhmut, consolidate on occupied lines – Maliar

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have advanced on the southern flank around Bakhmut and are securing themselves on the occupied lines, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said.

"In Bakhmut direction on the southern flank around Bakhmut, we were advancing today. There is progress. Now our defenders are strengthening on the occupied lines," she said in the Telegram channel.

According to her, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed more ammunition depots in recent weeks, due to which the number of enemy shelling has now decreased.

In addition, the Deputy Defense Minister noted, in the south, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continued the offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions.

"The military perform many tasks aimed at weakening the enemy and working out the situation for further actions," Maliar said.

In addition, the AFU successfully restrained the offensive of Russian troops in Kupiansk, Lyman, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions. The enemy did not advance. There are heavy battles.

Tags: #afu #bakhmut

MORE ABOUT

19:00 13.07.2023
AFU kills 510 occupiers over day

AFU kills 510 occupiers over day

14:35 10.07.2023
AFU takes Bakhmut under fire control – Syrsky

AFU takes Bakhmut under fire control – Syrsky

13:46 07.07.2023
Syrsky: Ukrainian soldiers return previously occupied territories in Bakhmut direction

Syrsky: Ukrainian soldiers return previously occupied territories in Bakhmut direction

19:53 04.07.2023
AFU officially announce possible preparation by occupiers of provocation on ZNPP territory soon

AFU officially announce possible preparation by occupiers of provocation on ZNPP territory soon

20:10 03.07.2023
Syrsky: Ukrainian defenders advance on flanks, effectively destroy Russian forces in Bakhmut direction

Syrsky: Ukrainian defenders advance on flanks, effectively destroy Russian forces in Bakhmut direction

11:52 03.07.2023
Maliar: Ukrainian defenders liberate 37.4 sq. km in south, east over past week

Maliar: Ukrainian defenders liberate 37.4 sq. km in south, east over past week

12:35 01.07.2023
AFU eliminates 530 occupiers – AFU General Staff

AFU eliminates 530 occupiers – AFU General Staff

16:53 30.06.2023
Cherevaty: Rather strong enemy group of up to 50,000 personnel deployed in Bakhmut direction

Cherevaty: Rather strong enemy group of up to 50,000 personnel deployed in Bakhmut direction

12:43 29.06.2023
AFU eliminate 680 occupiers in day

AFU eliminate 680 occupiers in day

10:47 29.06.2023
Ukrainian soldiers seize strategic initiative in Bakhmut direction – General Staff spokesman

Ukrainian soldiers seize strategic initiative in Bakhmut direction – General Staff spokesman

AD

HOT NEWS

Kyiv City Council bans public use of Russian-language cultural product

Ukraine to receive over EUR 1.5 bln of military assistance from partners – Reznikov on results of NATO Summit

Ukraine already gets cluster munitions from USA – Tarnavsky

Rada adopts bill on medical cannabis at first reading

Zelenskyy: Victory in war with Russia is main goal for Ukraine, opening possibility of NATO membership

LATEST

Two children returned to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territory – Lubinets

Defense forces inflict six strikes on places of invaders’ concentration over day – AFU General Staff

Kyiv City Council bans public use of Russian-language cultural product

Residents of occupied Henychesk district, refusing to obtain Russian citizenship, forcibly deported to Russia – AFU General Staff

Invaders fire 487 shells at Kherson region, there’re victims – Regional Military Administration head

Humanitarian aid must be protected – statement by UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine

Ukraine to receive over EUR 1.5 bln of military assistance from partners – Reznikov on results of NATO Summit

Supreme Court Chairman: Some 99% of Russia's war crimes to be tried by Ukrainian courts

Ukrainian defense forces continue to advance gradually in Melitopol, Berdiansk directions

Ukraine already gets cluster munitions from USA – Tarnavsky

AD
AD
AD
AD