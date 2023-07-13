AFU advance on southern flank around Bakhmut, consolidate on occupied lines – Maliar

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have advanced on the southern flank around Bakhmut and are securing themselves on the occupied lines, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said.

"In Bakhmut direction on the southern flank around Bakhmut, we were advancing today. There is progress. Now our defenders are strengthening on the occupied lines," she said in the Telegram channel.

According to her, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed more ammunition depots in recent weeks, due to which the number of enemy shelling has now decreased.

In addition, the Deputy Defense Minister noted, in the south, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continued the offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions.

"The military perform many tasks aimed at weakening the enemy and working out the situation for further actions," Maliar said.

In addition, the AFU successfully restrained the offensive of Russian troops in Kupiansk, Lyman, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions. The enemy did not advance. There are heavy battles.