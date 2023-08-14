Facts

17:15 14.08.2023

AFU holding back enemy offensive in Kupiansk, Lyman directions, situation is difficult – Maliar

2 min read
The situation in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions in eastern Ukraine is currently difficult, Russian invaders are constantly attacking and Ukrainian troops are repelling their attacks, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar has said.

"After the activation of Russian troops in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, our defenders were able to prevent the enemy from advancing and significantly reduced its offensive potential. Currently, a certain decrease in the number of shelling and ammunition used by the enemy is recorded in the east, however, this does not mean that the enemy retreated from its plans. The enemy is now regrouping and trying to restore lost opportunities. Fighting continues," she said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy is increasing the density of minefields along the state border in Belgorod region and searching for weaknesses in the Ukrainian defense. In the Lyman direction, the enemy continues assault operations in order to force the Ukrainian troops out of the Serebriansky forest area in Donetsk region, but to no avail.

Also, the occupation forces are trying to conduct an offensive in the Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions in Donetsk region in order to establish full control over Maryinka and encircle Avdiyivka, the deputy minister said.

"Our defenders do not allow the enemy to implement its plans although it is very difficult. Fierce fighting continues. The situation there is tense and difficult. In addition, the enemy is constantly making unsuccessful attempts to restore the lost position in the vicinity of Staromayorske," Maliar said.

