No casualties because of missile attack on Kryvy Rih - regional administration head

According to preliminary information, the Russians attacked Kryvy Rih with a ballistic missile, because of the attack there were no casualties, head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak reports.

"A missile attack on Kryvy Rih. Preliminary, ballistics. The main thing is no casualties. All details are being specified now," Lysak wrote on Telegram on Saturday.