16:57 05.03.2025

Zelenskyy tells Slovenian PM plan of steps towards peace in Ukraine to be prepared in coming weeks

 Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which the Ukrainian head of state announced the preparation of a plan of steps towards peace in Ukraine in the coming weeks, the press service of the Slovenian Prime Minister reports.

"In preparation for the extraordinary meeting of the European Council, Prime Minister Robert Golob spoke with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The latter reported on the recent meeting in London and announced the preparation of a plan of steps towards peace in Ukraine in the coming weeks," the message, which was published on the X social network on Wednesday, said.

Tags: #zelenskyy #slovenia

