14:18 11.08.2023

Zaluzhny holds meeting with Slovak Chief of Defence visited Ukraine

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny met with Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Slovak Republic Daniel Zmeko to discuss the situation at the front, the needs of the Ukrainian army for weapons, ammunition and air defense equipment.

"Pleased to welcome Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Slovak Republic, General Daniel Zmeko, who visited Ukraine this week. We had a constructive meeting, worked at one of the command posts. I briefed my colleague on the situation at the front, the course of our defensive and offensive operations, and spoke about the actions enemy," Zaluzhny said on his Telegram channel on Friday.

Zaluzhny also said they discussed the current needs of the Ukrainian army in weapons, ammunition, and air defense equipment. They noted the importance of training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

"I thanked my Slovak colleagues for this visit and support for Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression," he said.

Tags: #slovakia #zaluzhny

15:59 01.08.2023
Slovakia hands over Zuzana 2 self-propelled guns to Ukraine, financed by three more EU countries

18:52 31.07.2023
Ukraine interested in attracting Slovak investors to development of renewable energy in Zakarpattia – Energy Ministry

15:11 28.07.2023
Zaluzhny: Price of Ukrainian statehood is every reclaimed meter of our land

11:23 21.07.2023
Zaluzhny briefs Milley about frontline situation: There are successes in several areas

19:06 07.07.2023
Zelenskyy on meeting with President of Slovakia: We discuss in detail our defense, foreign policy cooperation

17:29 07.07.2023
Ukraine, Slovakia can become donors to protect people from mine threat – Zelenskyy

16:57 07.07.2023
Slovakia to supply Ukraine with 16 howitzers, establish their joint production with Ukraine – Čaputová

13:40 04.07.2023
Zaluzhny appoints new head of Odesa army recruitment center

14:07 30.06.2023
Zaluzhny on Russia's nuclear blackmail: It doesn't stop me at all

16:16 28.06.2023
Zaluzhny: Today Ukraine protects key tenets of its Constitution from enemy

