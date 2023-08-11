Zaluzhny holds meeting with Slovak Chief of Defence visited Ukraine

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny met with Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Slovak Republic Daniel Zmeko to discuss the situation at the front, the needs of the Ukrainian army for weapons, ammunition and air defense equipment.

"Pleased to welcome Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Slovak Republic, General Daniel Zmeko, who visited Ukraine this week. We had a constructive meeting, worked at one of the command posts. I briefed my colleague on the situation at the front, the course of our defensive and offensive operations, and spoke about the actions enemy," Zaluzhny said on his Telegram channel on Friday.

Zaluzhny also said they discussed the current needs of the Ukrainian army in weapons, ammunition, and air defense equipment. They noted the importance of training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

"I thanked my Slovak colleagues for this visit and support for Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression," he said.