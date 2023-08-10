Facts

18:44 10.08.2023

Berlin may soon announce supplies of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine – media

2 min read
Germany might announce soon the transfer of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine with a range of over 500 kilometers, German media outlet t-online reported on Thursday.

"As can be heard from SPD [the Social Democratic Party of Germany] circles, the federal government wants to announce the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine 'soon'. The Chancellery is currently working on a solution with Germany's most important alliance partner and biggest supporter of Ukraine, the United States," it said.

According to t-online, the Air Force also gave the "green light" for a delivery of German Taurus weapons. At the same time, several social democrats confirm to t-online that coordinated action, especially with the United States, is a prerequisite for the chancellor to agree to new weapon systems for Ukraine. The publication recalled that the U.S. government has so far refused to supply ATACMS short-range ballistic missiles.

The Bundeswehr has over 600 Taurus systems, but only 150 are currently considered operational. Others could be repaired by the industry. It is not known how many cruise missiles the federal government intends to make available to Ukraine.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said a few days ago that the Taurus delivery was "not our top priority right now." He explained that it is not only Germany who doubts about supplies of such weapons and pointed to the United States.

Tags: #germany #taurus

