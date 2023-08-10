Facts

17:58 10.08.2023

Chief of Polish President's Cabinet: Hottest stage in Poland-Ukraine grain dispute is in past

1 min read
The hottest stage in a dispute that occurred between Poland and Ukraine due to a ban on import of Ukrainian grain is in the past, Chief of the Cabinet of the President of Poland Paweł Szrot has said on the air of Polish radio.

Head of the International Policy Bureau at the Presidential Chancellery of the Republic of Poland Marcin Przydacz has received from the Ukrainian side an invitation to talks in Saudi Arabia, which is a sign of improving relations, Szrot said.

"I think this is not the only dispute between us, and, of course, we may have new ones in the future. We should approach them in a calm manner and work to settle them so that relations between our countries are good and become even better," he said.

