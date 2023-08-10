Facts

12:39 10.08.2023

People receiving humanitarian aid come under fire from Russia in Kherson region, six people injured – administration

1 min read

As a result of Russian artillery shelling of Bilozirka (Kherson region), six people were injured, one of them was hospitalized with severe wounds, Head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin said.

"The Russian army shelled Bilozirka with artillery. Six people were injured. Residents who were receiving humanitarian aid at that time were under fire," he said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

One person was reportedly seriously injured. All victims were hospitalized.

Tags: #shelling #kherson_region

MORE ABOUT

20:26 09.08.2023
Russia hits residential area in Zaporizhia, two people killed, there are wounded – City Council

Russia hits residential area in Zaporizhia, two people killed, there are wounded – City Council

18:10 09.08.2023
Ukraine army hits command post of Russian army in Nova Kakhovka – Centre for Strategic Communications

Ukraine army hits command post of Russian army in Nova Kakhovka – Centre for Strategic Communications

20:52 07.08.2023
Zelenskyy: Russian missiles hit multi-apartment building in Pokrovsk, there are casualties, rescuers working at the scene

Zelenskyy: Russian missiles hit multi-apartment building in Pokrovsk, there are casualties, rescuers working at the scene

20:24 03.08.2023
Volunteer from Norway wounded due to Russian shelling in Kherson

Volunteer from Norway wounded due to Russian shelling in Kherson

09:54 03.08.2023
Occupiers fire at cathedral in Kherson for second time; four rescuers injured

Occupiers fire at cathedral in Kherson for second time; four rescuers injured

20:19 28.07.2023
Occupation forces shell Nikopol, no casualties reported

Occupation forces shell Nikopol, no casualties reported

20:55 24.07.2023
Odesa and Mykolaiv regions ready for Russian attacks from sea and air

Odesa and Mykolaiv regions ready for Russian attacks from sea and air

20:02 24.07.2023
Maersk reports minor damage to containers in Reni port as result of drone attack

Maersk reports minor damage to containers in Reni port as result of drone attack

15:48 24.07.2023
URCS transfers water tanks to Kherson region suffering from destruction of Kakhovka HPP

URCS transfers water tanks to Kherson region suffering from destruction of Kakhovka HPP

17:21 21.07.2023
Invaders fire at village Druzhba near Toretsk, two children killed – Donetsk Military Administration

Invaders fire at village Druzhba near Toretsk, two children killed – Donetsk Military Administration

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy invites Ecumenical Patriarch to visit Ukraine

Chief of Polish President's Cabinet: Hottest stage in Poland-Ukraine grain dispute is in past

International efforts on resuming Black Sea Grain Initiative continue – Stano

Russia has no capacity to make new Kh-22 missiles – analyst

Temporary lanes for merchant ships sailing to/from Ukrainian ports announced – Ukrainian Navy

LATEST

Zelenskyy invites Ecumenical Patriarch to visit Ukraine

Enemy fires three missiles, 49 air strikes, 36 MLRS attacks in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Berlin may soon announce supplies of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine – media

Chief of Polish President's Cabinet: Hottest stage in Poland-Ukraine grain dispute is in past

International efforts on resuming Black Sea Grain Initiative continue – Stano

URCS hands more than 170 food packages over to residents of two regions in six months

Russia has no capacity to make new Kh-22 missiles – analyst

Yusov on explosions in Moscow: There are consequences of Russian invasion of Ukraine, we working further

US, EU Ambassadors welcome strengthening of AMCU powers by Rada

Kuleba: We never seen Chinese arms supplies to Russia, we hope this not to change

AD
AD
AD
AD