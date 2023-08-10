People receiving humanitarian aid come under fire from Russia in Kherson region, six people injured – administration

As a result of Russian artillery shelling of Bilozirka (Kherson region), six people were injured, one of them was hospitalized with severe wounds, Head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin said.

"The Russian army shelled Bilozirka with artillery. Six people were injured. Residents who were receiving humanitarian aid at that time were under fire," he said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

One person was reportedly seriously injured. All victims were hospitalized.