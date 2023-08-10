Facts

10:04 10.08.2023

Three killed, nine injured, incl 11-month-old child from attack on Zaporizhia reported

2 min read
Three killed, nine injured, incl 11-month-old child from attack on Zaporizhia reported

The death toll from a missile attack on Zaporizhia has risen to three, with nine injured, including an 11-month-old child, Head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko has said on Thursday morning.

"Three dead and nine injured, among them an 11-month-old child – a consequence of a blow to the regional center. A Russian shell claimed the lives of a 43-year-old man and young women aged 19 and 21," he said on his Telegram channel.

According to the regional administration, over the last day, the Russian military carried out 82 attacks on 21 settlements in Zaporizhia region.

"Some 68 shelling hit the territory of Huliaipole, Orikhove, Zaliznychne, Novoandriyivka, Novodarivka, Levadne, Bilohiria, Chervone, Stepnohirsk, Stepove, Plavni, Mali Scherbaky, Piatykhatky, Lobkove and Kamianske," the administration's head said.

In addition, four air strikes on Orikhove and Mala Tokmachka; four UAV attacks on Huliaipole, Malynivka, Olhivske and Novodarivka; four shelling from the MLRS on Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Olhivske and Levadne; and two missile strikes on Zaporizhia and Pidhirne were recorded.

"As a result of the strike on Huliaipole, a family suffered: women aged 55 and 66 and men aged 39 and 68 were injured, who were promptly taken to a medical institution of the regional center," Malashko said.

According to him, some 54 reports were received about the destruction of residential buildings, educational institutions and other social infrastructure facilities.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine informs about the liquidation of the consequences of a missile attack on Zaporizhia.

In particular, the rescuers extinguished the fire in a 12-square-meter outbuilding, which was located on the territory of the church. They also carried out rescue work on the store building and neighboring damaged buildings.

Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 17 injured people.

Eight volunteers of the Regional Disaster Response Teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society worked at the scene of the incident.

According to the State Emergency Service, some 36 rescuers and six pieces of equipment worked at the scene. Some 11 personnel and two pieces of equipment were involved from the municipal emergency rescue service, and 20 employees from the public utilities.

Tags: #zaporizhia #missile

MORE ABOUT

20:56 09.08.2023
Zelenskyy: Three dead in Zaporizhia as result of Russian shelling known, rescue operation continues

Zelenskyy: Three dead in Zaporizhia as result of Russian shelling known, rescue operation continues

20:26 09.08.2023
Russia hits residential area in Zaporizhia, two people killed, there are wounded – City Council

Russia hits residential area in Zaporizhia, two people killed, there are wounded – City Council

09:10 09.08.2023
Death toll from Russian missile attack in Pokrovsk rises to nine – Zelenskyy

Death toll from Russian missile attack in Pokrovsk rises to nine – Zelenskyy

20:44 07.08.2023
Ukraine quadruples Stuhna system production in July compared to Jan – Kamyshyn

Ukraine quadruples Stuhna system production in July compared to Jan – Kamyshyn

12:25 15.07.2023
Defense forces destroy Russian S-400 system from which cafe in Kramatorsk was attacked

Defense forces destroy Russian S-400 system from which cafe in Kramatorsk was attacked

19:32 10.07.2023
Death toll of air strike on Orikhiv increases to five – region’s head

Death toll of air strike on Orikhiv increases to five – region’s head

14:32 24.06.2023
Volunteers of URCS help rescuers at site of fall of missile fragments in Kyiv

Volunteers of URCS help rescuers at site of fall of missile fragments in Kyiv

12:20 24.06.2023
Number of dead in Solomiansky district due to night attack increases to three

Number of dead in Solomiansky district due to night attack increases to three

10:59 01.06.2023
National Police specify number of victims in Russia’s missile attack

National Police specify number of victims in Russia’s missile attack

12:40 26.05.2023
Zelenskyy: One person killed, 15 wounded after rocket attack on polyclinic in Dnipro

Zelenskyy: One person killed, 15 wounded after rocket attack on polyclinic in Dnipro

AD

HOT NEWS

Temporary lanes for merchant ships sailing to/from Ukrainian ports announced – Ukrainian Navy

Drohobych to be able to provide housing for all needy migrants in year or two – mayor

Drohobych Mayor: 60% of IDPs in Drohobych are those who have nowhere to return

F-16s to be in our skies – Zelenskyy

There are up to 16,000 IDPs in Drohobych community, 30% of them likely to stay permanently – mayor

LATEST

Temporary lanes for merchant ships sailing to/from Ukrainian ports announced – Ukrainian Navy

Biden to release his request for more aid to Ukraine on Aug 10

Drohobych to be able to provide housing for all needy migrants in year or two – mayor

Drohobych Mayor: 60% of IDPs in Drohobych are those who have nowhere to return

F-16s to be in our skies – Zelenskyy

There are up to 16,000 IDPs in Drohobych community, 30% of them likely to stay permanently – mayor

Seven out of ten strike drones destroyed on Thurs night – AFU Air Force

ZNPP loses off-site power supply from high-voltage line at night – Energoatom

Russian invaders arrange provocations to identify pro-Ukrainian residents in occupied territories – Maliar

THREE DEAD IN ZAPORIZHIA AS RESULT OF RUSSIA SHELLING KNOWN, RESCUE OPERATION GOING ON - ZELENSKYY

AD
AD
AD
AD