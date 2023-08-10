Three killed, nine injured, incl 11-month-old child from attack on Zaporizhia reported

The death toll from a missile attack on Zaporizhia has risen to three, with nine injured, including an 11-month-old child, Head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko has said on Thursday morning.

"Three dead and nine injured, among them an 11-month-old child – a consequence of a blow to the regional center. A Russian shell claimed the lives of a 43-year-old man and young women aged 19 and 21," he said on his Telegram channel.

According to the regional administration, over the last day, the Russian military carried out 82 attacks on 21 settlements in Zaporizhia region.

"Some 68 shelling hit the territory of Huliaipole, Orikhove, Zaliznychne, Novoandriyivka, Novodarivka, Levadne, Bilohiria, Chervone, Stepnohirsk, Stepove, Plavni, Mali Scherbaky, Piatykhatky, Lobkove and Kamianske," the administration's head said.

In addition, four air strikes on Orikhove and Mala Tokmachka; four UAV attacks on Huliaipole, Malynivka, Olhivske and Novodarivka; four shelling from the MLRS on Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Olhivske and Levadne; and two missile strikes on Zaporizhia and Pidhirne were recorded.

"As a result of the strike on Huliaipole, a family suffered: women aged 55 and 66 and men aged 39 and 68 were injured, who were promptly taken to a medical institution of the regional center," Malashko said.

According to him, some 54 reports were received about the destruction of residential buildings, educational institutions and other social infrastructure facilities.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine informs about the liquidation of the consequences of a missile attack on Zaporizhia.

In particular, the rescuers extinguished the fire in a 12-square-meter outbuilding, which was located on the territory of the church. They also carried out rescue work on the store building and neighboring damaged buildings.

Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 17 injured people.

Eight volunteers of the Regional Disaster Response Teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society worked at the scene of the incident.

According to the State Emergency Service, some 36 rescuers and six pieces of equipment worked at the scene. Some 11 personnel and two pieces of equipment were involved from the municipal emergency rescue service, and 20 employees from the public utilities.