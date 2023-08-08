Facts

09:38 08.08.2023

As result of attack on Pokrovsk, 67 wounded, incl two children – Interior Minister

1 min read
As a result of a missile attack on Pokrovsk, Donetsk region on Monday, seven people were killed and the number of wounded rose to 67, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko has said as of 07:00 on Tuesday.

"Seven people were killed. Some 67 were injured, including 29 police officers, seven rescuers and two children," the minister said on the Telegram channel.

According to the State Emergency Service, deputy head of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Donetsk region Andriy Omelchenko is among the dead.

"Colonel Omelchenko was 52 years old. He devoted half of his life to the service," the minister said in the statement.

Klymenko said at night the removal of rubble was suspended due to the high probability of repeated shelling, at the moment work is being resumed.

Prior to this, Head of Pokrovsk City Military Administration Serhiy Dobriak informed about seven dead and 57 injured.

As reported, on Monday, the Russians launched two missile strikes on the center of Pokrovsk, as a result of the attack, nine and five-story buildings, households in the private sector, a hotel, catering establishments, shops and office buildings have been damaged.

