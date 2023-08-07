Russia to be left without ships by end of war – Zelenskyy

If Russia continues to dominate the Black Sea and blockade it with missile attacks, Ukraine will do the same which is a fair defense of our capabilities, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with Latin American media published by La Nacion on Monday.

"[Russia] blocked the Black Sea, our territorial waters, by shelling, blocking and not letting in either sea transport or ships with grain. That is why Ukraine must prove that it has the right to import and export products in its territorial waters," he said.

"If there is a blockade, then Ukraine must find another way to end the blockade of our waters. If Russia continues to dominate the Black Sea and blockade it by firing missiles, then Ukraine will do the same thing which is a fair defense of our capabilities. If they keep shooting, we don't have many weapons, but if they keep shooting, they may be left without ships by the end of the war," the president said.

"In chess, this is called a stalemate, since Russia is not able to win... Therefore, Ukraine will definitely respond to any attack on our civilian population, on our grain brokers. We want to show that they should not influence everyone," Zelenskyy said.