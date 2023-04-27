Facts

17:15 27.04.2023

Erdogan, Putin discuss Ukraine, grain deal – Turkish media

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have held phone talks, the Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday.

During the conversation, they discussed the Ukraine issue and the situation with the grain deal.

According to the agency, "Erdogan, in the conversation with Putin, did not rule out the discussion of new initiatives," in particular, within the framework of a working group, which, according to him, is to be created.

Tags: #putin #erdogan #grain_deal

