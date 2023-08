In Kherson, the occupiers hit a nine-story building, a fire broke out, resulting in the death of a woman, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak said on Monday morning.

"Russia shelled Kherson. I got into a nine-story building. A fire broke out there as a result of shelling," he said in the Telegram channel.

According to the President's Office head, two firefighters received heat strokes; also a dead woman.