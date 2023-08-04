Facts

17:53 04.08.2023

Zelenskyy meets with former Governor of New Jersey in Kyiv

2 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a member of the U.S. Republican Party, Governor of New Jersey in 2010-2018, Christopher Christie, who arrived on a visit to Ukraine.

The head of state thanked Christie for starting his visit to Ukraine with a visit to Bucha, the presidential press service said.

"I would also like to sincerely thank you and your colleagues, in particular the Congress. We are grateful for the bipartisan support, which is extremely important to us. We are very grateful to President Biden and his administration. It is extremely important that your entire country, all Americans, are on the side of truth and democracy, and they are convinced of Ukraine's victory," Zelenskyy said.

The President emphasized the importance of increasing assistance from partners for reliable protection against Russian missile terror and successful liberation of the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories.

"The United States is a leader, providing us with the greatest support on the battlefield for our Armed Forces. And, of course, in the financial sector, which is also a powerful support," he said.

For his part, Christie said that he wanted to see what was happening in Ukraine with his own eyes and share the information with the American public, which is extremely supportive of Ukraine.

Tags: #governor #zelenskyy

