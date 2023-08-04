Facts

14:38 04.08.2023

We simplify procedures for our defense enterprises as much as possible – Zelenskyy following HQ results

1 min read
We simplify procedures for our defense enterprises as much as possible – Zelenskyy following HQ results

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Friday.

"A tense three-hour Headquarters. Many issues that required special attention. Front. Reports in all directions. Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny, commanders Syrsky, Tarnavsky. Offensive and defensive operations, support, logistics," the president said in his Telegram.

The participants of the Headquarters also considered the issues of continuation of the grain corridor.

"Reports by Deputy Prime Minister Kubrakov, Minister Kuleba, Commander Neizhpapa and our intelligence services. We understand our responsibility to the world. We involve the maximum number of countries in the region to ensure global food stability," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, Zelenskyy said, based on the results of the discussion of the development of the military-industrial complex, the procedures for its work will be simplified as much as possible.

"Development of the military-industrial complex. Report by Minister Kamyshin. We simplify the procedures for our defense enterprises as much as possible so that they deal with weapons, shells, and not papers," the head of state said.

"Analysis of the use of high-precision weapons. Now is not the time to voice details. But we are satisfied with the results," he said.

Tags: #supreme #commander_in_chief

MORE ABOUT

11:29 27.07.2023
Zelenskyy holds off-site HQ meeting in Dnipro

Zelenskyy holds off-site HQ meeting in Dnipro

15:04 21.07.2023
Zelenskyy instructs officials of AFU, Navy, Infrastructure Ministry to prepare set of actions to continue grain corridor's work

Zelenskyy instructs officials of AFU, Navy, Infrastructure Ministry to prepare set of actions to continue grain corridor's work

14:02 05.07.2023
Zelenskyy: Supreme Commander-in-Chief HQ ordered to strengthen northern direction

Zelenskyy: Supreme Commander-in-Chief HQ ordered to strengthen northern direction

15:35 30.06.2023
Supreme Commander HQ instructs Zaluzhny, Nayev to strengthen northern direction

Supreme Commander HQ instructs Zaluzhny, Nayev to strengthen northern direction

20:20 06.06.2023
Zelenskyy believes detention of Supreme Court head speaks of hope for cleansing judicial system

Zelenskyy believes detention of Supreme Court head speaks of hope for cleansing judicial system

19:19 16.02.2023
U.S. Ambassador meets with Ukrainian Supreme Court Chief

U.S. Ambassador meets with Ukrainian Supreme Court Chief

18:57 10.02.2023
At Supreme Commander-in-Chief HQ, effectiveness of air defense considered, instructed to wind up consequences of missile attack on Friday

At Supreme Commander-in-Chief HQ, effectiveness of air defense considered, instructed to wind up consequences of missile attack on Friday

14:09 05.01.2023
Zelensky holds HQ regular meeting

Zelensky holds HQ regular meeting

19:17 05.10.2022
Zelensky holds another meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

Zelensky holds another meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

14:12 26.09.2022
Zelensky holds regular Supreme Commander's HQ meeting

Zelensky holds regular Supreme Commander's HQ meeting

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia preparing provocation at Mozyr Oil Refinery to draw Belarus into full-scale war – SBU

SBU conducts special operation in Novorossiysk Bay – Olenegorsk Miner large landing ship damaged – special service's source

Zelenskyy holds meeting on preparations for Crimea Platform summit

Interior Ministry: More than 232,000 war criminals, traitors identified

Kuleba: We've achieved good results in domestic ammo production

LATEST

Russia preparing provocation at Mozyr Oil Refinery to draw Belarus into full-scale war – SBU

Russian fleet presence in Black Sea to be put to end – Podoliak

Ukraine starts negotiations with USA on security commitments agreement

SBU conducts special operation in Novorossiysk Bay – Olenegorsk Miner large landing ship damaged – special service's source

Inspection of military commissars reveals many disgusting abuses – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy holds meeting on preparations for Crimea Platform summit

EU imposes personal sanctions on Belarus's BMZ, Belneftekhim

Volunteer from Norway wounded due to Russian shelling in Kherson

New shopping center Topol Mall to be built in Dnipro

Ukrainian aviation launch 10 enemy strikes over day

AD
AD
AD
AD