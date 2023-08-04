We simplify procedures for our defense enterprises as much as possible – Zelenskyy following HQ results

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Friday.

"A tense three-hour Headquarters. Many issues that required special attention. Front. Reports in all directions. Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny, commanders Syrsky, Tarnavsky. Offensive and defensive operations, support, logistics," the president said in his Telegram.

The participants of the Headquarters also considered the issues of continuation of the grain corridor.

"Reports by Deputy Prime Minister Kubrakov, Minister Kuleba, Commander Neizhpapa and our intelligence services. We understand our responsibility to the world. We involve the maximum number of countries in the region to ensure global food stability," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, Zelenskyy said, based on the results of the discussion of the development of the military-industrial complex, the procedures for its work will be simplified as much as possible.

"Development of the military-industrial complex. Report by Minister Kamyshin. We simplify the procedures for our defense enterprises as much as possible so that they deal with weapons, shells, and not papers," the head of state said.

"Analysis of the use of high-precision weapons. Now is not the time to voice details. But we are satisfied with the results," he said.