Facts

18:19 22.03.2024

Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting to eliminate consequences of morning Russian strikes

Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting to eliminate consequences of morning Russian strikes

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Headquarters on Friday on issues of energy protection and liquidation of the consequences of the morning Russian strikes.

"Headquarters. The only topic today is energy. All reports are devoted to eliminating the consequences of Russian criminal shelling. Kharkiv and the region, Zaporizhia, Dnipro, Khmelnytsky and the region, Kryvy Rih, Sumy region, Poltava region, Odesa and the region, Vinnytsia and the region, Ivano-Frankivsk region and all the affected cities and communities," he wrote on Telegram.

The head of state also heard reports on the progress of restoration work, connecting houses to electricity, water and heat, providing people with temporary housing and all the necessary assistance.

In particular, chairmen of the board of Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytsky and Naftogaz Oleksiy Chernyshov reported to the president on the state of the energy system and the priority steps to strengthen and further protect it.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, and the Commander of the Air Force, Mykola Oleschuk, reported to Zelenskyy about the work of the air defense in recent days.

According to Zelenskyy, several closed decisions were made at the Headquarters meeting.

"But only the decision of our partners to provide a sufficient number of modern air defense systems can truly protect Ukraine. We work every day in this direction," he concluded.

Tags: #commander_in_chief

