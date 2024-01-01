Zelenskyy at HQ presents Intelligence Agency's report on occupiers' plans in 2024, Ukraine's actions to achieve their goals

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held the final meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Headquarters in 2023.

"We summed up the military results of the year. We analyzed the results of combat operations and decisions. What we did right and what we could improve," Zelenskyy said in his Telegram channel.

Taking into account the conclusions made, forecasts and capabilities of Ukraine, the meeting participants determined the strategy for the use of defense forces for the coming year.

"This year, Ukraine did not retreat in any direction on earth, regained its sea and made the skies safer. We continue to work as one team. Thanks to each and everyone who gives their all for the victory of Ukraine," the president said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy said an action plan for 2024 was presented at Headquarters.

"The rate is special, the final one for the year... There was an intelligence report - the Main Intelligence Agency and foreign intelligence. About what the occupiers are preparing for. And in general about the situation – about general military-political expectations and possible events in the world," the president said.

According to him, Ukraine needs "sufficient potential to achieve its goals," despite everything that will happen in other countries.

He said 2024 will be the time of many global decisions and thanked Ukraine's allies for helping the Ukrainian state.

"Ukraine needs to be able to influence them – to be able to achieve its goals. We will fight for our influence, for justice for Ukraine, and I am grateful to all the leaders who help, who have been with us since February 24 and will be with us in 2024 year," Zelenskyy said.