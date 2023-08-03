Facts

11:36 03.08.2023

Defense forces eliminate 620 occupiers in day – General Staff

Defense forces eliminate 620 occupiers in day – General Staff

The Defense Forces destroyed 620 occupiers, seven tanks, 21 armored vehicles, 26 artillery systems, 35 UAVs, 23 units of automobile and special equipment of the enemy over a day, according to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Thursday morning.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to August 3, 2023 approximately amounted to personnel about 247,850 (620 more) people liquidated, tanks some 4,224 (seven more) units, armored combat vehicles some 8,234 (21 more) units, artillery systems some 4,892 (26 more) units, MLRS some 704 (four more) units, air defense systems some 465 (two more) units, aircraft some 315 units, helicopters some 311 units, tactical-level UAVs 4,077 (35 more), cruise missiles some 1,347, ships/boats some 18 units, vehicles and tankers some 7,372 (23 more) units, special equipment some 721 (three more)," the AFU said.

The data is being specified.

