Facts

14:25 02.08.2023

PGO War Crimes Department's head: We expect Rada to regulate terms of war crimes' investigation

3 min read
PGO War Crimes Department's head: We expect Rada to regulate terms of war crimes' investigation

The War Crimes Department of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) of Ukraine expects the Verkhovna Rada to settle the deadlines for investigating war crimes as soon as possible, otherwise the criminal proceedings without suspects, launched in February-March 2022, will be lost.

In an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, Head of the PGO Department for combating crimes committed during the armed conflict Yuriy Belousov spoke about a legal conflict regarding the time limit for investigating war crimes.

He said the Criminal Procedure Code includes a separate article on martial law, but it does not contain an unambiguous interpretation. "When it was formulated, let's say, without malicious intent, they wrote that there are no deadlines in criminal proceedings initiated before martial law. That is, there is this 'before.' And a formalist lawyer will say that when martial law was introduced, cases already have a term for investigation," he said.

According to Belousov, the Criminal Procedure Code sets the term for the investigation of serious crimes of 18 months, and if those involved are not identified and no one is suspected, then the pretrial investigation ends after 18 months. Further, as the War Crimes Department's head said the case is either closed, or the prosecutor's office must extend the investigation period with the investigating judge.

"Here's the problem: objectively, we simply don't have enough judges to consider the entire array of applications for extension of terms. For example, we now have about 17,000 criminal proceedings for war crimes in the entire Kharkiv region. Extension of terms should be considered by courts at the location agency of pretrial investigation. There are four judges in the court of this district. And 17,000 of our proceedings. Judges have a million other cases. Even if they just put seals without considering, they will not be in time," he said.

Thus, as the War Crimes Department's head said, a critical situation is emerging, and it can be resolved through the adoption of bills relate to amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code regarding the timing of pretrial investigation during the war.

"We are counting on parliamentarians. We are grateful to the law enforcement committee, which is now considering major bill No. 9314. A number of alternative projects are also under consideration. All of them relate to amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code on the timing of pretrial investigation for the period of martial law," he said.

"We hope that the committee will find an opportunity to support these changes, and they will be voted in the session hall. For proceedings initiated in the first days of a full-scale invasion - in February and March of last year - the deadlines expire in August. If the bill is not adopted now, and we understand that objectively the judges will not be able to cope, we will begin to lose proceedings and we won't be able to do anything. Then the enemy will smile in our face, and we won't be able to do anything," Belousov said.

Tags: #pgo #war #belousov

MORE ABOUT

20:47 01.08.2023
More than 3,500 educational institutions suffered since start of full-scale war

More than 3,500 educational institutions suffered since start of full-scale war

09:17 25.07.2023
Zelenskyy calls destruction of equipment, warehouses, headquarters of occupier as first task at front

Zelenskyy calls destruction of equipment, warehouses, headquarters of occupier as first task at front

20:31 24.07.2023
Ukrainian aviation launches eight strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day

Ukrainian aviation launches eight strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day

20:37 21.07.2023
Ukrainian aviation carry out 13 strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day

Ukrainian aviation carry out 13 strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day

19:35 20.07.2023
Ukrainian aviation launch seven strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day

Ukrainian aviation launch seven strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day

20:11 18.07.2023
This is colonization war – Zelenskyy in interview with African journalists

This is colonization war – Zelenskyy in interview with African journalists

12:46 18.07.2023
British Foreign Secretary: We cannot let war in Ukraine continue for another 500 days

British Foreign Secretary: We cannot let war in Ukraine continue for another 500 days

12:28 18.07.2023
War in Ukraine kills 9,290 civilians, another 16,380 wounded – UN

War in Ukraine kills 9,290 civilians, another 16,380 wounded – UN

13:20 14.07.2023
Law enforcement officers find bodies of civilians shot by enemy during occupation in Mykolaiv region

Law enforcement officers find bodies of civilians shot by enemy during occupation in Mykolaiv region

20:05 13.07.2023
Defense forces inflict six strikes on places of invaders’ concentration over day – AFU General Staff

Defense forces inflict six strikes on places of invaders’ concentration over day – AFU General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

Daalder: In case of Ukraine's membership in NATO with temporarily occupied territories, Article 5 to provide defense of controlled territories, which to prevent further Russian aggression

Former US Ambassador to NATO Daalder: Ukraine can become NATO member with temporarily occupied territories

Air defense destroys 23 strike UAVs on Wed night – AFU Air Force

NBU revokes license, decides to liquidate Concord Bank

MFA invites Polish Ambassador due to statements made by Secretary of State Przydacz

LATEST

Peace Formula meeting in Jeddah may set time, place, agenda for Peace Summit – Zhovkva

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine showed the FPV drone, which is being put into exploitation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Daalder: In case of Ukraine's membership in NATO with temporarily occupied territories, Article 5 to provide defense of controlled territories, which to prevent further Russian aggression

Former US Ambassador to NATO Daalder: Ukraine can become NATO member with temporarily occupied territories

As result of fall of debris in Solomiansky district of Kyiv, facade of administrative building damaged

Air defense destroys 23 strike UAVs on Wed night – AFU Air Force

Shmyhal discusses with G7, EU ambassadors key issues of restoration, reform of Ukraine

Ukrzaliznytsia increases number of trips by one third, passengers transportation by 70% in July y-o-y

One hundred searches being conducted on cases of picking centers

NBU revokes license, decides to liquidate Concord Bank

AD
AD
AD
AD