Facts

09:20 01.08.2023

Missiles destroying buildings in Kryvyi Rih fired from Dzhankoy area – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Missiles destroying buildings in Kryvyi Rih fired from Dzhankoy area – Zelenskyy

Missiles that hit residential buildings and administrative buildings in Kryvyi Rih have been fired from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea from Dzhankoy region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address on Monday.

"According to preliminary data from our military, these two missiles were fired at Kryvy Rih from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea, from the area of Dzhankoy. And this proves again and again that for the safety of our cities, for the protection of the normal life of Ukrainians and our children, our military must have enough long-range weapons, enough means to defeat terrorists," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, "as of now, six people are known to have been killed, including a child, a girl, her name was Darya. She was only ten years old... Her mother died with her, her name was Nataliya... An ordinary family in an ordinary city whose lives were destroyed by Russian murderers. My condolences to all those who lost their loved ones… 69 people were injured."

Tags: #kryvyi_rih #missiles

MORE ABOUT

17:12 31.07.2023
Death toll from missile attack on Kryvyi Rih rises to five, number of casualties to 64 – regional administration

Death toll from missile attack on Kryvyi Rih rises to five, number of casualties to 64 – regional administration

10:42 31.07.2023
Russian missiles destroy two buildings in Kryvy Rih, there may be people under rubble, one dead is known – Interior Ministry

Russian missiles destroy two buildings in Kryvy Rih, there may be people under rubble, one dead is known – Interior Ministry

09:55 20.07.2023
Occupiers again attack Ukraine's south with supersonic missiles – AFU Air Force

Occupiers again attack Ukraine's south with supersonic missiles – AFU Air Force

09:31 19.07.2023
Ukrainian air defense destroys 13 Kalibr missiles, one Kh-59, 23 UAVs – AFU

Ukrainian air defense destroys 13 Kalibr missiles, one Kh-59, 23 UAVs – AFU

11:57 06.07.2023
Over 250 apartments, 10 dormitories, 2 universities, children's home destroyed by missile strikes in Lviv, electrical substation damaged

Over 250 apartments, 10 dormitories, 2 universities, children's home destroyed by missile strikes in Lviv, electrical substation damaged

09:40 06.07.2023
Number of injured due to missile attack on Lviv rises to 34 people – local authorities

Number of injured due to missile attack on Lviv rises to 34 people – local authorities

09:34 04.07.2023
Zelenskyy: Anti–aircraft troops of Ukraine shoot down more than 3,000 targets during war

Zelenskyy: Anti–aircraft troops of Ukraine shoot down more than 3,000 targets during war

11:52 01.07.2023
Russia probably accumulating missiles for another attack – Ihnat

Russia probably accumulating missiles for another attack – Ihnat

11:50 24.06.2023
Over 20 missiles destroyed in airspace of Kyiv – authorities

Over 20 missiles destroyed in airspace of Kyiv – authorities

10:11 14.06.2023
Missile attack on Odesa results in three people killed, 13 injured – Pivden task force

Missile attack on Odesa results in three people killed, 13 injured – Pivden task force

AD

HOT NEWS

Juvenile prosecutors: 499 children killed in Ukraine as result of Russia's armed aggression

By end of year we plan to launch Ukraine-NATO Council at all levels – Stefanishyna

Occupiers shell Kherson: Doctor killed, nurse wounded in health facility – local authorities

Implementation of law on media to reduce influence of major business in this sector – National TV Council's head

National TV Council's Head Herasymiuk: Online regulation is global trend

LATEST

Herasymiuk: Construction of nationwide state digital multiplex is nearing completion

Juvenile prosecutors: 499 children killed in Ukraine as result of Russia's armed aggression

USA insists Russia return forcibly removed children – State Department

By end of year we plan to launch Ukraine-NATO Council at all levels – Stefanishyna

Occupiers shell Kherson: Doctor killed, nurse wounded in health facility – local authorities

Implementation of law on media to reduce influence of major business in this sector – National TV Council's head

National TV Council's Head Herasymiuk: Online regulation is global trend

Russian occupation forces inflict nine missile, 39 air strikes on Ukraine in past 24 hours

Construction market will feel effect of eOselia program at least in 1.5 years – expert

Russian forces deploy personnel at civilian facilities in occupied territories of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD