Missiles destroying buildings in Kryvyi Rih fired from Dzhankoy area – Zelenskyy

Missiles that hit residential buildings and administrative buildings in Kryvyi Rih have been fired from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea from Dzhankoy region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address on Monday.

"According to preliminary data from our military, these two missiles were fired at Kryvy Rih from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea, from the area of Dzhankoy. And this proves again and again that for the safety of our cities, for the protection of the normal life of Ukrainians and our children, our military must have enough long-range weapons, enough means to defeat terrorists," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, "as of now, six people are known to have been killed, including a child, a girl, her name was Darya. She was only ten years old... Her mother died with her, her name was Nataliya... An ordinary family in an ordinary city whose lives were destroyed by Russian murderers. My condolences to all those who lost their loved ones… 69 people were injured."