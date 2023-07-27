Facts

20:44 27.07.2023

Cemark begins startup works at new cement terminal in Kyiv region

2 min read
Cemark begins startup works at new cement terminal in Kyiv region

Cemark, a member of the CRH group, has completed the main stage of construction and began startup works at a new cement terminal in Vyshneve, Kyiv region, the company's press service has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"This important milestone in Cemark's history demonstrates CRH's commitment to Ukraine and its ongoing investment in business development in the country. The terminal project provides for a complex for receiving, storing and shipping 450,000 tonnes of cement per year by road. It will meet the demand for cement in Kyiv, the central and the northern regions of Ukraine. In addition, the new enterprise will create additional jobs in the region for 80 people," the press service of the company said.

Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko, during an event on the occasion of the completion of the main stage of the construction of the complex in Vyshneve, announced the investment figure of EUR 34 million.

"Restoration of the region's infrastructure destroyed by the Russians is impossible without economic development," Kravchenko said.

CRH has been operating in Ukraine since 1999. Since November 2021, its cement enterprises in Ukraine have been operating under the Cemark brand: Podilsky Cement JSC (Khmelnytsky region), Cement LLC (Odesa) and Mykolaivcement PJSC (Lviv region).

A separate business line of CRH in Ukraine is the production of concrete and reinforced concrete products. The PoliBeton concrete plant, manufacturing poles for power transmission lines, in the north of Odesa entered CRH in 2020.

CRH is the world's leading manufacturer of building materials. About 71,000 people are employed at 3,200 enterprises of the company in 28 countries. It is the largest manufacturer of building materials in North America and Europe. The company is also represented in Asia. CRH American Depositary Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Tags: #kyiv #terminal #cement

MORE ABOUT

20:45 25.07.2023
Klitschko, US Ambassador discuss preparation of capital for heating season

Klitschko, US Ambassador discuss preparation of capital for heating season

16:49 25.07.2023
Architectural and Construction BUSINESS FORUM will be held in Kyiv on October 5-6, 2023

Architectural and Construction BUSINESS FORUM will be held in Kyiv on October 5-6, 2023

19:16 24.07.2023
Taiwan to allocate $2.5 mln to Kyiv for construction of pedestrian bridge to Obolon Island

Taiwan to allocate $2.5 mln to Kyiv for construction of pedestrian bridge to Obolon Island

17:14 21.07.2023
Kyiv spends over UAH 1.2 bln on financing of defense forces over past 18 months – Klitschko

Kyiv spends over UAH 1.2 bln on financing of defense forces over past 18 months – Klitschko

17:34 17.07.2023
Three medical institutions in Kyiv will install solar power plants for energy supply - Klitschko

Three medical institutions in Kyiv will install solar power plants for energy supply - Klitschko

20:07 14.07.2023
Kyiv region authorities agree on decision to pay over UAH 64 mln to restore housing

Kyiv region authorities agree on decision to pay over UAH 64 mln to restore housing

19:54 13.07.2023
Kyiv City Council bans public use of Russian-language cultural product

Kyiv City Council bans public use of Russian-language cultural product

20:49 07.07.2023
Some 172 cafes, restaurants open in Kyiv in Jan-May – expert

Some 172 cafes, restaurants open in Kyiv in Jan-May – expert

16:08 07.07.2023
Almost 2,000 surveillance cameras in Kyiv help to solve crimes promptly – Nebytov

Almost 2,000 surveillance cameras in Kyiv help to solve crimes promptly – Nebytov

11:31 01.07.2023
Sanchez in Kyiv: I’d like first act of Spanish presidency of EU Council to be in Ukraine together with Zelenskyy

Sanchez in Kyiv: I’d like first act of Spanish presidency of EU Council to be in Ukraine together with Zelenskyy

AD

HOT NEWS

Rada intends to resume assets declaring for officials

Monuments to Pushkin, Vatutin dismantled in Poltava

Suspicion reported to MP, who went on vacation to Maldives during war

Court rules to seize property of former Odesa military commissar Borysov, his family

Zelenskyy invites President of Brazil to organize his meeting with leaders of Latin America

LATEST

Rada intends to resume assets declaring for officials

Monuments to Pushkin, Vatutin dismantled in Poltava

Suspicion reported to MP, who went on vacation to Maldives during war

Ukrainian aviation carries out six strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day

AFU repel invaders' offensive in four eastern directions, 30 clashes reported over day

Zelenskyy visits hospitals in Mykolaiv region on Day of Medical Worker

AFU launch intense frontal assault in Zaporizhia region, advance 2.5 km east of Robotyne

EXPLOSIONS IN KHERSON REPORTED BY TELEGRAM CHANNELS

To south of Bakhmut, Ukrainian soldiers gradually moving forward, repelling enemy attacks to its north - Maliar

Court rules to seize property of former Odesa military commissar Borysov, his family

AD
AD
AD
AD