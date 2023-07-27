Cemark begins startup works at new cement terminal in Kyiv region

Cemark, a member of the CRH group, has completed the main stage of construction and began startup works at a new cement terminal in Vyshneve, Kyiv region, the company's press service has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"This important milestone in Cemark's history demonstrates CRH's commitment to Ukraine and its ongoing investment in business development in the country. The terminal project provides for a complex for receiving, storing and shipping 450,000 tonnes of cement per year by road. It will meet the demand for cement in Kyiv, the central and the northern regions of Ukraine. In addition, the new enterprise will create additional jobs in the region for 80 people," the press service of the company said.

Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko, during an event on the occasion of the completion of the main stage of the construction of the complex in Vyshneve, announced the investment figure of EUR 34 million.

"Restoration of the region's infrastructure destroyed by the Russians is impossible without economic development," Kravchenko said.

CRH has been operating in Ukraine since 1999. Since November 2021, its cement enterprises in Ukraine have been operating under the Cemark brand: Podilsky Cement JSC (Khmelnytsky region), Cement LLC (Odesa) and Mykolaivcement PJSC (Lviv region).

A separate business line of CRH in Ukraine is the production of concrete and reinforced concrete products. The PoliBeton concrete plant, manufacturing poles for power transmission lines, in the north of Odesa entered CRH in 2020.

CRH is the world's leading manufacturer of building materials. About 71,000 people are employed at 3,200 enterprises of the company in 28 countries. It is the largest manufacturer of building materials in North America and Europe. The company is also represented in Asia. CRH American Depositary Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange.