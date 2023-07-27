Zelenskyy visits hospitals in Mykolaiv region on Day of Medical Worker

During a working trip to Mykolaiv region on the Day of the Medical Worker, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited medical institutions in Mykolaiv and Ochakiv.

"In the surgical department of the hospital in the regional center, the head of state talked with children who are being treated after mine-explosive injuries that they received during the shelling of the region by Russian occupiers," the presidential press service reports.

Zelenskyy talked with medical workers and congratulated them on their professional holiday.

As the President noted, the state should value doctors even more and improve the conditions of their important work.

"I know in what security conditions you work. I want to thank you for your great work, for bringing children back to life, in particular from other regions that are our future," he said.

The President also presented state awards to the military and civilians. In particular, military doctors received the Order "For Courage" of the III degree and the Order of Danylo Halytsky.

In Ochakiv, Zelenskyy visited a stabilization medical center where defenders of Ukraine, wounded on the front line, receive assistance.

The President got acquainted with medical equipment and the work of the medical and nursing team. The Head of State inspected the equipment of the wards, the dental office, the laboratory and the surgical department of the first-aid post.

In Ochakiv, Zelenskyy also presented military doctors with the Order "For Courage" of the III degree, the Order of Danylo Halytsky, medals "For Military Service to Ukraine" and "For Life Saved."