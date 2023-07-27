Facts

09:48 27.07.2023

Over last nine days of Russian attacks, 26 port infrastructure facilities, five civilian ships damaged, partially destroyed – Kubrakov


Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov said that over the past nine days of Russian attacks, 26 port infrastructure facilities and five civilian ships have been damaged and partially destroyed.

"We jointly condemned Russia's exit under the Grain Initiative and targeted missile and drone attacks on the port infrastructure of southern Ukraine. In the last nine days alone, as a result of Russian attacks, 26 port infrastructure facilities and five civilian ships were damaged and partially destroyed," he said on Facebook on Wednesday in the evening following the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council.

In addition, according to Kubrakov, the Russians restrict navigation in the area of the temporarily occupied Crimea and near the territorial waters of Bulgaria.

"With this, Russia is actually blocking the movement of ships in the direction of the seaports of Ukraine," he said.

"We must act quickly and decisively. We must not allow the blockade of the Black Sea by Russian troops. This can lead not only to losses in the Ukrainian economy, but also to a serious food crisis in the world, in particular, in such humanitarianly sensitive regions as Africa and Asia," Kubrakov said.

The minister said ways to counter the attacks of the aggressor country and obstruct the free trade navigation of Russia are already being discussed.

He also expressed gratitude to the allies from the Alliance for the decision to strengthen their intelligence activities in the Black Sea.

"We hope that this will help stabilize the security situation and create conditions for the resumption of the normal operation of Ukrainian ports," the minister said.

