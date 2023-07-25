Klitschko, US Ambassador discuss preparation of capital for heating season

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has held a meeting with U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, during which the economic and social situation in the capital was discussed.

"I met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States to Ukraine Bridget Brink and representatives of the Embassy at the Moscow City Hall. We discussed the situation in Kyiv - economic and social, as well as issues of preparing the capital for the heating season. We talked about further cooperation in the field of security, the renewal of energy infrastructure, and the challenges that local self-government faces today," Klitschko wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

The mayor expressed gratitude to the American diplomats for the comprehensive support and assistance of the United States to Ukraine and its capital.