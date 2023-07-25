UN refutes Moscow's claim that Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka killed by HIMARS missile

The UN has said that the terrorist attack in Olenivka "was not caused by a HIMARS missile," but the source of the explosion was not identified, Reuters reports.

“The UN rights body, which said it has conducted extensive interviews with survivors and analysed additional information, added that the incident ‘was not caused by a HIMARS rocket.” It said that it had not identified the source of the explosion, but would continue to follow up on the incident,” the message reads, posted on Tuesday.

The statement notes that the Russian Federation neither gave access to the occupied parts of Ukraine, nor provided satisfactory security guarantees for visiting the facility.

In turn, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk stated that "the prisoners of war who were wounded or died in Olenivka and their family members deserve that the truth be known, and those guilty of violating international law be brought to justice."

As reported, on July 28, the armed forces of the Russian Federation staged a thermobaric explosion on the territory of a correctional institution in Olenivka, Donetsk region, where Ukrainian prisoners of war were being held. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, as a result of the explosion, about 40 Ukrainian soldiers were killed and 130 were injured.