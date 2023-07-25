Facts

20:32 25.07.2023

UN refutes Moscow's claim that Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka killed by HIMARS missile

2 min read
UN refutes Moscow's claim that Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka killed by HIMARS missile

 The UN has said that the terrorist attack in Olenivka "was not caused by a HIMARS missile," but the source of the explosion was not identified, Reuters reports.

“The UN rights body, which said it has conducted extensive interviews with survivors and analysed additional information, added that the incident ‘was not caused by a HIMARS rocket.” It said that it had not identified the source of the explosion, but would continue to follow up on the incident,” the message reads, posted on Tuesday.

The statement notes that the Russian Federation neither gave access to the occupied parts of Ukraine, nor provided satisfactory security guarantees for visiting the facility.

In turn, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk stated that "the prisoners of war who were wounded or died in Olenivka and their family members deserve that the truth be known, and those guilty of violating international law be brought to justice."

As reported, on July 28, the armed forces of the Russian Federation staged a thermobaric explosion on the territory of a correctional institution in Olenivka, Donetsk region, where Ukrainian prisoners of war were being held. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, as a result of the explosion, about 40 Ukrainian soldiers were killed and 130 were injured.

Tags: #terrorist #un #act #olenivka

MORE ABOUT

19:43 20.07.2023
UNSC to meet on July 21 to discuss consequences of Russia's interruption of grain initiative

UNSC to meet on July 21 to discuss consequences of Russia's interruption of grain initiative

21:03 18.07.2023
Kuleba: Every liberated kilometer means additional Ukrainian grain, every kilogram paid for with lives of our soldiers

Kuleba: Every liberated kilometer means additional Ukrainian grain, every kilogram paid for with lives of our soldiers

20:38 18.07.2023
Kuleba urges UN member states to join G7 Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine

Kuleba urges UN member states to join G7 Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine

16:19 18.07.2023
Kuleba at UN Security Council urges to force Russia to return to grain initiative, stop playing 'hunger games'

Kuleba at UN Security Council urges to force Russia to return to grain initiative, stop playing 'hunger games'

12:28 18.07.2023
War in Ukraine kills 9,290 civilians, another 16,380 wounded – UN

War in Ukraine kills 9,290 civilians, another 16,380 wounded – UN

11:46 17.07.2023
Ukrainian FM to pay working visit to UN HQ in New York on July 17-18

Ukrainian FM to pay working visit to UN HQ in New York on July 17-18

18:28 13.07.2023
Humanitarian aid must be protected – statement by UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine

Humanitarian aid must be protected – statement by UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine

12:31 24.06.2023
Yelchenko: It must be stated that UN has exhausted its potential

Yelchenko: It must be stated that UN has exhausted its potential

12:30 24.06.2023
Yelchenko: It must be stated that UN has exhausted its potential

Yelchenko: It must be stated that UN has exhausted its potential

11:53 24.06.2023
Russia actually has full control over work of UN Secretariat in key areas – Yelchenko

Russia actually has full control over work of UN Secretariat in key areas – Yelchenko

AD

HOT NEWS

USA announces new $400 mln military aid package for Ukraine

Court sends MP Ponomariov under arrest for 60 days without bail

Ukraine starts joint preparation of interoperability plan with NATO – Zelenskyy

Reznikov: Ukraine to continue carrying out attacks on Crimea, Kerch bridge

European Commission allocates EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine as part of MFA package – von der Leyen

LATEST

Moldovan authorities deny rumors of plans to revoke Gagauzia's autonomy

USA announces new $400 mln military aid package for Ukraine

Klitschko, US Ambassador discuss preparation of capital for heating season

Green Card premiums in Ukraine up by 60%, payments by 3.1 times in H1

Newly appointed German ambassador assures of readiness of his govt to strengthen military, economic assistance to Ukraine

Govt appoints PwC as auditor of Naftogaz's financial statements for 2023-2024

Rada Committee approves bill prepared for second reading on streamlining GTSOU structure

Strategy of opening large number of small laboratories in medical institutions ineffective – expert

German Rheinmetall to provide Ukraine with two Skynex air defense systems in second year half

EU agrarian ministers against Russia's harmful food abuse in war against Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD