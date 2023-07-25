Strategy of opening large number of small laboratories in medical institutions ineffective – expert

The strategy of opening a large number of small laboratories in medical institutions is ineffective, the main trend of the current year is the entry of private medical laboratories into the medical guarantee program (MGP), CEO of the CSD LAB medical laboratory Oleksandr Dudin has said.

"The main trend of this year is that for the first time in Ukraine, a private laboratory began to provide MGP services free of charge to patients. We received a very positive response from both patients and doctors who have the opportunity to receive accurate and expert laboratory tests," he told Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, Dudin said that the strategy of opening a large number of small laboratories in medical institutions is "absolutely ineffective" and requires significant investments from the state, which usually never pays off. In most cases, the purchased equipment is simply idle and does not perform any research, the CEO of CSD LAB said.

"Therefore, the opportunity for private laboratories to conduct research under the medical guarantee program is a driving force that can change the entire laboratory diagnostics system in Ukraine," he said.

Dudin said that the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU) has developed certain packages and can guarantee the amount of research for private laboratories ready to close the entire list of necessary laboratory tests throughout Ukraine.

"I believe this is the biggest and most important change in recent years in the laboratory market," he said.

At the same time, according to him, the main players in the laboratory market are actively resuming their work, and there is a demand for the services of medical laboratories, and is gradually recovering.

"We can say that municipal institutions, understanding the needs of Ukrainians in the accurate laboratory diagnostics, are increasingly turning to network laboratories to meet their diagnostic needs," he said.

At the same time, he said that over the past six months, there have been no significant fluctuations in prices for the services of the main players in the laboratory market.

CSD LAB is one of the leading laboratories in Ukraine, it provides more than 1500 tests: from a complete blood count to the determination of genetic disorders in a tumor using the NGS method. For 13 years, it has been one of the largest pathomorphological laboratories in Eastern Europe.