Facts

19:54 25.07.2023

Strategy of opening large number of small laboratories in medical institutions ineffective – expert

2 min read

The strategy of opening a large number of small laboratories in medical institutions is ineffective, the main trend of the current year is the entry of private medical laboratories into the medical guarantee program (MGP), CEO of the CSD LAB medical laboratory Oleksandr Dudin has said.

"The main trend of this year is that for the first time in Ukraine, a private laboratory began to provide MGP services free of charge to patients. We received a very positive response from both patients and doctors who have the opportunity to receive accurate and expert laboratory tests," he told Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, Dudin said that the strategy of opening a large number of small laboratories in medical institutions is "absolutely ineffective" and requires significant investments from the state, which usually never pays off. In most cases, the purchased equipment is simply idle and does not perform any research, the CEO of CSD LAB said.

"Therefore, the opportunity for private laboratories to conduct research under the medical guarantee program is a driving force that can change the entire laboratory diagnostics system in Ukraine," he said.

Dudin said that the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU) has developed certain packages and can guarantee the amount of research for private laboratories ready to close the entire list of necessary laboratory tests throughout Ukraine.

"I believe this is the biggest and most important change in recent years in the laboratory market," he said.

At the same time, according to him, the main players in the laboratory market are actively resuming their work, and there is a demand for the services of medical laboratories, and is gradually recovering.

"We can say that municipal institutions, understanding the needs of Ukrainians in the accurate laboratory diagnostics, are increasingly turning to network laboratories to meet their diagnostic needs," he said.

At the same time, he said that over the past six months, there have been no significant fluctuations in prices for the services of the main players in the laboratory market.

CSD LAB is one of the leading laboratories in Ukraine, it provides more than 1500 tests: from a complete blood count to the determination of genetic disorders in a tumor using the NGS method. For 13 years, it has been one of the largest pathomorphological laboratories in Eastern Europe.

Tags: #medicine #diagnostics

MORE ABOUT

17:34 17.07.2023
Three medical institutions in Kyiv will install solar power plants for energy supply - Klitschko

Three medical institutions in Kyiv will install solar power plants for energy supply - Klitschko

20:17 27.06.2023
Some 49 Ukrainian military medics trained in tactical medicine in UK

Some 49 Ukrainian military medics trained in tactical medicine in UK

14:30 27.05.2023
Russians attack Ukrainian medical institutions more than 900 times since start of invasion – WHO

Russians attack Ukrainian medical institutions more than 900 times since start of invasion – WHO

15:17 11.05.2023
Maple Hope Foundation donates 30 MOVES SLC portable life support systems to Ukraine

Maple Hope Foundation donates 30 MOVES SLC portable life support systems to Ukraine

16:44 08.05.2023
Aggressor damages 1,433 medical infrastructure facilities since war start – Ministry of Health

Aggressor damages 1,433 medical infrastructure facilities since war start – Ministry of Health

16:42 03.05.2023
URCS mobile medical teams help residents of remote settlements in Chernihiv region

URCS mobile medical teams help residents of remote settlements in Chernihiv region

12:23 21.04.2023
Filatov Institute receives as humanitarian aid medicines for treatment of intraocular malignant tumor in children

Filatov Institute receives as humanitarian aid medicines for treatment of intraocular malignant tumor in children

17:00 05.04.2023
Ukraine's Health Ministry counts on further cooperation with Canadian Red Cross, URCS

Ukraine's Health Ministry counts on further cooperation with Canadian Red Cross, URCS

19:33 16.03.2023
Poltava region receives two buses for immunologists – regional authorities

Poltava region receives two buses for immunologists – regional authorities

20:19 07.03.2023
Hungarian Defense Ministry trains Ukrainian combat medics – media

Hungarian Defense Ministry trains Ukrainian combat medics – media

AD

HOT NEWS

USA announces new $400 mln military aid package for Ukraine

Court sends MP Ponomariov under arrest for 60 days without bail

Ukraine starts joint preparation of interoperability plan with NATO – Zelenskyy

Reznikov: Ukraine to continue carrying out attacks on Crimea, Kerch bridge

European Commission allocates EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine as part of MFA package – von der Leyen

LATEST

Moldovan authorities deny rumors of plans to revoke Gagauzia's autonomy

USA announces new $400 mln military aid package for Ukraine

Klitschko, US Ambassador discuss preparation of capital for heating season

UN refutes Moscow's claim that Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka killed by HIMARS missile

Green Card premiums in Ukraine up by 60%, payments by 3.1 times in H1

Newly appointed German ambassador assures of readiness of his govt to strengthen military, economic assistance to Ukraine

Govt appoints PwC as auditor of Naftogaz's financial statements for 2023-2024

Rada Committee approves bill prepared for second reading on streamlining GTSOU structure

German Rheinmetall to provide Ukraine with two Skynex air defense systems in second year half

EU agrarian ministers against Russia's harmful food abuse in war against Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD