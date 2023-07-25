Facts

19:32 25.07.2023

Ukrainian aviation carries out eight strikes on enemy concentration areas over day

1 min read
Ukrainian aviation carries out eight strikes on enemy concentration areas over day

The aviation of the defense forces carried out eight strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy during the day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"Also, our defenders destroyed an enemy Ka-52 helicopter, five enemy attack UAVs of the Shahed-136 type and two reconnaissance UAVs of the operational and tactical level," the Facebook post says.

In addition, units of missile troops and artillery during the day hit the area of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, seven artillery means in a firing position, two electronic warfare stations and two anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy.

Tags: #report #aviation #general_staff #strikes

MORE ABOUT

19:21 24.07.2023
Aviation of Defense Forces attack places of accumulation of enemy personnel, weapons seven times - General Staff

Aviation of Defense Forces attack places of accumulation of enemy personnel, weapons seven times - General Staff

20:06 21.07.2023
Zelenskyy on Russian missile strikes in southern Ukraine: There will be response

Zelenskyy on Russian missile strikes in southern Ukraine: There will be response

11:24 21.07.2023
Defense Forces eliminate 680 occupiers – General Staff

Defense Forces eliminate 680 occupiers – General Staff

13:03 19.07.2023
Zelenskyy: Russia deliberately strikes at infrastructure of grain initiative

Zelenskyy: Russia deliberately strikes at infrastructure of grain initiative

10:41 14.07.2023
Defense forces eliminate 550 invaders over day, shoot down 31 UAVs - General Staff

Defense forces eliminate 550 invaders over day, shoot down 31 UAVs - General Staff

09:48 14.07.2023
Invaders fire two Kalibers, one Iskander-M missile, 20 Shahed UAVs in Ukraine over day – General Staff

Invaders fire two Kalibers, one Iskander-M missile, 20 Shahed UAVs in Ukraine over day – General Staff

20:20 10.07.2023
Ukrainian aviation inflict four strikes on area of concentration of enemy personnel

Ukrainian aviation inflict four strikes on area of concentration of enemy personnel

19:54 10.07.2023
Seventeen military clashes take place in Kupyansk, Lymany, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions over day – AFU General Staff

Seventeen military clashes take place in Kupyansk, Lymany, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions over day – AFU General Staff

20:22 07.07.2023
Number of refusals to participate in hostilities increased in occupiers’ units – AFU General Staff

Number of refusals to participate in hostilities increased in occupiers’ units – AFU General Staff

12:12 04.07.2023
AFU kills 770 invaders – AFU General Staff

AFU kills 770 invaders – AFU General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

USA announces new $400 mln military aid package for Ukraine

Court sends MP Ponomariov under arrest for 60 days without bail

Ukraine starts joint preparation of interoperability plan with NATO – Zelenskyy

Reznikov: Ukraine to continue carrying out attacks on Crimea, Kerch bridge

European Commission allocates EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine as part of MFA package – von der Leyen

LATEST

Moldovan authorities deny rumors of plans to revoke Gagauzia's autonomy

USA announces new $400 mln military aid package for Ukraine

Klitschko, US Ambassador discuss preparation of capital for heating season

UN refutes Moscow's claim that Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka killed by HIMARS missile

Green Card premiums in Ukraine up by 60%, payments by 3.1 times in H1

Newly appointed German ambassador assures of readiness of his govt to strengthen military, economic assistance to Ukraine

Govt appoints PwC as auditor of Naftogaz's financial statements for 2023-2024

Rada Committee approves bill prepared for second reading on streamlining GTSOU structure

Strategy of opening large number of small laboratories in medical institutions ineffective – expert

German Rheinmetall to provide Ukraine with two Skynex air defense systems in second year half

AD
AD
AD
AD