Ukrainian aviation carries out eight strikes on enemy concentration areas over day

The aviation of the defense forces carried out eight strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy during the day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"Also, our defenders destroyed an enemy Ka-52 helicopter, five enemy attack UAVs of the Shahed-136 type and two reconnaissance UAVs of the operational and tactical level," the Facebook post says.

In addition, units of missile troops and artillery during the day hit the area of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, seven artillery means in a firing position, two electronic warfare stations and two anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy.