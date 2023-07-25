Ukraine starts joint preparation of interoperability plan with NATO – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with representatives of the Verkhovna Rada and the Cabinet of Ministers on the preparation of practical steps to implement the decisions of the Vilnius Summit.

“We are not slowing down the pace of our integration with NATO. I brought together representatives of the Verkhovna Rada and government officials to prepare practical steps to implement the decisions of the Vilnius Summit,” Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

According to him, in particular, there is already a clear plan to launch the Ukraine-NATO Council at all levels.

"We will see its work at the level of ambassadors tomorrow, during an urgently convened meeting on the situation in the Black Sea," the President of the country noted.

“We are also starting to jointly prepare an interoperability plan with the Alliance,” he added.

The second meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council will be held on Wednesday, July 26.