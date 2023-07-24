Facts

20:31 24.07.2023

Ukrainian aviation launches eight strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day

Over the past day, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces has carried out eight strikes on areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and four on anti-aircraft missile systems of the Russian occupiers.

As reported in the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on Monday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed three enemy unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed-136 type.

During the day, units of the Ukrainian missile forces and artillery hit four control points, three air defense means, nine artillery means in firing positions and four electronic warfare stations of the Russian occupiers.

It is reported that the Russian occupiers continue to use the civilian medical infrastructure of temporarily occupied settlements to provide medical care to their wounded servicemen.

"In the settlement of Radensk, Kherson region, Russian servicemen have equipped the territory of a local kindergarten for a field hospital. Dozens of wounded occupiers are being treated there," the General Staff said.

