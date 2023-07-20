Elderly married couple becomes victim of night strike in Mykolaiv

Rescuers extracted from under the rubble the body of a woman who died as a result of a blow by the Russian occupiers in Mykolaiv on Thursday night, she became the second victim of a terrorist attack, said police chief of Mykolaiv region Serhiy Shaykhet.

"As of 16:35, unfortunately, two people have already died from the night enemy terrorist attack of Mykolaiv .... From under the rubble of the damaged house, the body of an elderly woman - the wife of the deceased man, who was taken out from under the ruins earlier, was removed," Shaikhet wrote on Telegram.

According to him, search operations at the scene of the tragedy are continuing. The police at the hit sites are documenting the consequences.

Mayor of Mykolaiv Oleksandr Senkevych confirmed this information. "It became known that rescuers extracted the body of the deceased woman from the rubble. Thus, as a result of the Russian shelling, two people were killed – spouses," he wrote on Telegram.

As it was reported, on the night of July 20, the Russian invaders hit the center of Mykoliav, as a result of the hit, a residential building and a garage caught fire. Head of the Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim said that as a result of the hit, several floors of a three-story house were destroyed and a fire with an area of 450 square meters broke out, which firefighters liquidated at 07:45. The removal of the rubble continues. Neighboring multi-storey buildings were damaged. It was reported about 19 victims as a result of the impact.