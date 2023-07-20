US Ambassador to Ukraine: We continue to look for solutions on how to deliver Ukrainian grain to world

The systematic shelling of the south of Ukraine, in particular ports and grain infrastructure, demonstrates the complete disregard of the Russian Federation for people who depend on grain delivered from Ukraine, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said.

“More outrageous attacks on Mykolaiv and, for the third night in a row, Odesa and its port and grain infrastructure continue Russia’s brutality toward Ukrainians and utter disregard for people everywhere who rely on food that flows through this port city. The United States just announced more support for Ukraine’s air defense to help Ukraine defend itself and, while Russia threatens global food supply, we will continue to seek solutions to get Ukrainian grain to the world,” Brink said on Twitter.