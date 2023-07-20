Facts

19:55 20.07.2023

US Ambassador to Ukraine: We continue to look for solutions on how to deliver Ukrainian grain to world

1 min read
US Ambassador to Ukraine: We continue to look for solutions on how to deliver Ukrainian grain to world

The systematic shelling of the south of Ukraine, in particular ports and grain infrastructure, demonstrates the complete disregard of the Russian Federation for people who depend on grain delivered from Ukraine, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said.

“More outrageous attacks on Mykolaiv and, for the third night in a row, Odesa and its port and grain infrastructure continue Russia’s brutality toward Ukrainians and utter disregard for people everywhere who rely on food that flows through this port city. The United States just announced more support for Ukraine’s air defense to help Ukraine defend itself and, while Russia threatens global food supply, we will continue to seek solutions to get Ukrainian grain to the world,” Brink said on Twitter.

Tags: #mykolaiv #shelling #stance

MORE ABOUT

21:15 20.07.2023
Elderly married couple becomes victim of night strike in Mykolaiv

Elderly married couple becomes victim of night strike in Mykolaiv

15:30 20.07.2023
URCS volunteers provide ten people injured in missile attack on Mykolaiv with first aid

URCS volunteers provide ten people injured in missile attack on Mykolaiv with first aid

09:36 20.07.2023
Number of injured from night attack on Mykolaiv increases to 19 people

Number of injured from night attack on Mykolaiv increases to 19 people

19:48 18.07.2023
Three people killed due to shelling by occupiers in Donetsk region – Military Administration

Three people killed due to shelling by occupiers in Donetsk region – Military Administration

19:11 13.07.2023
Invaders fire 487 shells at Kherson region, there’re victims – Regional Military Administration head

Invaders fire 487 shells at Kherson region, there’re victims – Regional Military Administration head

10:51 05.07.2023
Two people killed, one injured in shelling of Kherson region – local authorities

Two people killed, one injured in shelling of Kherson region – local authorities

21:45 29.06.2023
G7 tells countries of ‘global South’ about possibility of peaceful settlement in Ukraine only with withdrawal of Russian troops – media

G7 tells countries of ‘global South’ about possibility of peaceful settlement in Ukraine only with withdrawal of Russian troops – media

13:34 17.06.2023
Russian invaders fire on Nikopol, damage municipal enterprise, private houses, power lines

Russian invaders fire on Nikopol, damage municipal enterprise, private houses, power lines

12:42 17.06.2023
Invaders shell 20 settlements of Zaporizhia region in 24 hours, destroy 15 infrastructure facilities – authorities

Invaders shell 20 settlements of Zaporizhia region in 24 hours, destroy 15 infrastructure facilities – authorities

14:58 09.06.2023
Russian occupiers shell hospital in Huliaipole, two employees killed – Yermak

Russian occupiers shell hospital in Huliaipole, two employees killed – Yermak

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine can consider all vessels going to Russian, occupied ports as carrying military cargo – Defense Ministry’s statement

European Council extends sanctions against Russia until Jan 31, 2024

Syrsky: We can now respond with one shot to Russians' seven or eight shots

As result of a night strike on Odesa, Chinese Consulate General in Odesa damaged – local authorities

Wagner continue to arrive in Belarus, their number doesn't pose threat now – Ukraine's Border Guard Service

LATEST

Kuleba enlists support of Pakistan to preserve export of Ukrainian grain by Black Sea

National Guards capture Russian commander from Chechnya

Ukraine can consider all vessels going to Russian, occupied ports as carrying military cargo – Defense Ministry’s statement

UNSC to meet on July 21 to discuss consequences of Russia's interruption of grain initiative

Ukrainian aviation launch seven strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day

Ukraine records 2,500 cases of environmental damage worth UAH 2 trln caused by Russian aggression – Environment Ministry

Russia kills ‘grain initiative’ to increase its exports – Kuleba

Almost third of Nibulon's land bank mined - top manager

European Council extends sanctions against Russia until Jan 31, 2024

Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey: Hope Turkish side to talk with Russia, convince it to return to grain deal

AD
AD
AD
AD