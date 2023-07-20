Facts

19:43 20.07.2023

UNSC to meet on July 21 to discuss consequences of Russia's interruption of grain initiative


The UN Security Council will meet on Friday, July 21, to discuss the humanitarian consequences of Russia's interruption of the Black Sea grain initiative, the British mission said, which chairs the UN Security Council.

“The UN Security Council will meet tomorrow at 10am for a briefing on Ukraine. The Council will discuss the humanitarian consequences of Russia’s interruption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative,” the message posted on Twitter reads.

