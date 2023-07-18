Kuleba: Every liberated kilometer means additional Ukrainian grain, every kilogram paid for with lives of our soldiers

At the UN General Assembly debate on Ukraine, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that every kilometer of Ukrainian land liberated means additional grain from Ukraine to feed the world and mitigate the global food crisis.

“Dear delegates, just now our soldiers are reducing the area of the temporarily occupied territory. Step by step, kilometer by kilometer. The territory of war is getting smaller, and the territory of peace is increasing every day,” Kuleba said during his speech.

The Minister stressed that every step forward by a Ukrainian soldier is a step towards peace, and every kilometer released is a kilometer of security where Ukrainian children can live without fear of being raped or abducted.

"Every kilometer released means additional Ukrainian grain to feed the world and mitigate the global food crisis. The price we pay for these kilometers is the lives of our people. When foreign customers receive Ukrainian grain, I want them to understand that every kilogram of it is paid for with a high price – the lives of our soldiers," the Foreign Minister said.

Kuleba also said that Russia is killing not only Ukrainian soldiers, but it "also killed the vital grain agreement."

"And just as we are fighting for the protection of life in Ukraine, we will fight for the restoration of the food lifeline for the world. I urge you to fight together for this, because the export of Ukrainian grain to Asia, Africa and other regions is in the best interests of the peoples of the world," Kuleba said.

The Minister thanked everyone who "took a firm stand on the side of truth" and added that he expects further determination in protecting the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

"I urge everyone else to stop pretending to be neutral. There is no place for neutrality in the situation of a genocidal war and mass atrocities," Kuleba said.