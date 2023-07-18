Three people killed due to shelling by occupiers in Donetsk region – Military Administration

Over the past day, as a result of shelling by the Russian occupiers of Donetsk region, three local residents were killed, head of the Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Tuesday morning.

"On July 17, the Russians killed three residents of Donbas: in Stepanivka, Makarivka and Stepne," Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram.

He also reported four wounded.

"It is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha," Kyrylenko stressed.