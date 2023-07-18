Facts

12:46 18.07.2023

British Foreign Secretary: We cannot let war in Ukraine continue for another 500 days

2 min read
British Foreign Secretary: We cannot let war in Ukraine continue for another 500 days

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley said at a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York on July 17 that the war in Ukraine should not be allowed to continue for another 500 days.

"More than 500 days have now passed since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. At least nine thousand innocent civilians lie dead – including 500 children. Thousands more Ukrainians have been kidnapped, imprisoned and tortured. Homes, businesses, schools and hospitals have been reduced to rubble," the British government's press service said, citing Cleverley.

In addition, the head of the British Foreign Office said about 19,000 Ukrainian children are in Russian camps, and another 2.5 million men and women from Ukraine have been deported to Russia.

"These are barbaric crimes. Russia is trying to erase Ukrainian identity and cultural history. And they are using children as an instrument of war. But the world is watching and Russia will be held accountable. We welcome the International Criminal Court's investigation. And we will leave no stone unturned until the responsible are brought to justice," Cleverley said during his speech.

He also noted that due to Russia's armed aggression, Ukrainian food exports fell by more than 40%. In addition, food prices are rocketing in countries such as Africa, the Middle East and Latin America. Cleverley said part of these losses "were offset by the Black Sea Grain Initiative – brokered by the UN Secretary-General and Turkey."

However, the aggressor country announced that it is refusing to extend the grain initiative and "is taking a colossal 23 million tonnes of Ukrainian food off of world markets over the forthcoming year."

"Let us be clear – Russia's actions are taking food out of the mouths of the poorest people across Africa, the Middle East and Latin America. We cannot allow this war to go on for another 500 days," Cleverley said.

"The UN General Assembly has called – repeatedly – for peace. A peace that is based on the principles of the UN Charter and our shared belief that might does not equal right. President Zelenskyy's 10-point peace plan shows the way forward. Ukraine wants peace. We want peace. The whole world wants peace," the Foreign Minister said.

Tags: #war #cleverley

MORE ABOUT

12:28 18.07.2023
War in Ukraine kills 9,290 civilians, another 16,380 wounded – UN

War in Ukraine kills 9,290 civilians, another 16,380 wounded – UN

20:05 13.07.2023
Defense forces inflict six strikes on places of invaders’ concentration over day – AFU General Staff

Defense forces inflict six strikes on places of invaders’ concentration over day – AFU General Staff

10:06 13.07.2023
Zelenskyy: Victory in war with Russia is main goal for Ukraine, opening possibility of NATO membership

Zelenskyy: Victory in war with Russia is main goal for Ukraine, opening possibility of NATO membership

20:32 11.07.2023
Ukrainian aviation fire at places of concentration of occupiers 14 times

Ukrainian aviation fire at places of concentration of occupiers 14 times

21:00 10.07.2023
Some 30% Ukrainians in Ukraine believe more than a year needed to win, while there’re 40% of such Ukrainians in Europe – poll

Some 30% Ukrainians in Ukraine believe more than a year needed to win, while there’re 40% of such Ukrainians in Europe – poll

18:56 06.07.2023
Russia on verge of civil war ― Budanov

Russia on verge of civil war ― Budanov

15:07 06.07.2023
After war, Ukraine to refuse conscription, form professional army, create two components of reserve – PM

After war, Ukraine to refuse conscription, form professional army, create two components of reserve – PM

14:48 04.07.2023
Advancement of up to 2 km in depth of enemy defense recorded in Berdiansk direction – Shershen

Advancement of up to 2 km in depth of enemy defense recorded in Berdiansk direction – Shershen

09:53 04.07.2023
Russian invaders concentrate about 180,000 of their soldiers in east – Cherevaty

Russian invaders concentrate about 180,000 of their soldiers in east – Cherevaty

16:37 03.07.2023
NACP lists Unilever as intl war sponsor

NACP lists Unilever as intl war sponsor

AD

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal: We propose to continue work of grain initiative in trilateral format

Syrsky on counteroffensive: We’d like to get fast results, but it's practically impossible

Kuleba at UN Security Council urges to force Russia to return to grain initiative, stop playing 'hunger games'

ECHR rejects lawsuit in Russia v. Ukraine case – Justice Ministry

Three killed, four injured as result of Russian shelling of Donetsk region – local authorities

LATEST

Shmyhal: We propose to continue work of grain initiative in trilateral format

Syrsky on counteroffensive: We’d like to get fast results, but it's practically impossible

URCS received modular benches for bomb shelters from LITUA, LCCI

Kuleba at UN Security Council urges to force Russia to return to grain initiative, stop playing 'hunger games'

WHO to install temporary modular primary care clinics in war-torn regions

SBU reports new suspicion to Russia Today ex-director called for killing of Ukrainian children

Nearly 33 mln tonnes of grain, foodstuffs exported to 45 countries through grain deal – Borrell

ECHR rejects lawsuit in Russia v. Ukraine case – Justice Ministry

Three killed, four injured as result of Russian shelling of Donetsk region – local authorities

Zelenskyy holds conference call on defense, security

AD
AD
AD
AD