British Foreign Secretary: We cannot let war in Ukraine continue for another 500 days

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley said at a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York on July 17 that the war in Ukraine should not be allowed to continue for another 500 days.

"More than 500 days have now passed since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. At least nine thousand innocent civilians lie dead – including 500 children. Thousands more Ukrainians have been kidnapped, imprisoned and tortured. Homes, businesses, schools and hospitals have been reduced to rubble," the British government's press service said, citing Cleverley.

In addition, the head of the British Foreign Office said about 19,000 Ukrainian children are in Russian camps, and another 2.5 million men and women from Ukraine have been deported to Russia.

"These are barbaric crimes. Russia is trying to erase Ukrainian identity and cultural history. And they are using children as an instrument of war. But the world is watching and Russia will be held accountable. We welcome the International Criminal Court's investigation. And we will leave no stone unturned until the responsible are brought to justice," Cleverley said during his speech.

He also noted that due to Russia's armed aggression, Ukrainian food exports fell by more than 40%. In addition, food prices are rocketing in countries such as Africa, the Middle East and Latin America. Cleverley said part of these losses "were offset by the Black Sea Grain Initiative – brokered by the UN Secretary-General and Turkey."

However, the aggressor country announced that it is refusing to extend the grain initiative and "is taking a colossal 23 million tonnes of Ukrainian food off of world markets over the forthcoming year."

"Let us be clear – Russia's actions are taking food out of the mouths of the poorest people across Africa, the Middle East and Latin America. We cannot allow this war to go on for another 500 days," Cleverley said.

"The UN General Assembly has called – repeatedly – for peace. A peace that is based on the principles of the UN Charter and our shared belief that might does not equal right. President Zelenskyy's 10-point peace plan shows the way forward. Ukraine wants peace. We want peace. The whole world wants peace," the Foreign Minister said.