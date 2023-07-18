Facts

10:55 18.07.2023

Three killed, four injured as result of Russian shelling of Donetsk region – local authorities

1 min read
Three killed, four injured as result of Russian shelling of Donetsk region – local authorities

Over the last day, the Russian occupiers continued shelling the settlements of Donetsk region, as a result of which four people were injured, three killed, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

"In Volnovakha direction, a person was killed in Makarivka, Velyka Novosilka community. (...) In Donetsk direction, in Ocheretyne community, a person was killed in Stepne (...) In Horlivka direction, a person was killed and two were injured in Stepanivka, Illinivka community," Kyrylenko said in a Telegram channel.

Vuhledar and Prechystivka, Lastochkyne in Yasynuvata district were also shelled. Two rocket strikes were carried out on Avdiyivka, Kurakhiv community was fired four times. In Krasnohorivka, a household was damaged as a result of shelling.

A household house was also damaged in Chasiv Yar community, and another one in Toretsk. The surroundings of Kostiantivka community were subjected to shelling.

On Lysychansk direction in Siversk, three households were destroyed. During the day, there were eight attacks on Lyman community.

Tags: #donetsk_region #killed

MORE ABOUT

12:11 08.07.2023
Occupiers shell Lyman, kill at least six people, five wounded – local authorities

Occupiers shell Lyman, kill at least six people, five wounded – local authorities

18:39 03.07.2023
Two people killed, 19 wounded, four of them remain in hospitals due to drone attack on Sumy – Regional Administration

Two people killed, 19 wounded, four of them remain in hospitals due to drone attack on Sumy – Regional Administration

13:42 28.06.2023
Occupiers fire on Vovchanski Khutory, three civilians killed – Kharkiv authorities

Occupiers fire on Vovchanski Khutory, three civilians killed – Kharkiv authorities

18:09 26.06.2023
Zelenskyy visits AFU units, which distinguish themselves in battles in Bakhmut direction

Zelenskyy visits AFU units, which distinguish themselves in battles in Bakhmut direction

13:38 13.06.2023
Vilkul: number of victims of Russian missile attack in Kryvyi Rih increases to 10, another 28 injured

Vilkul: number of victims of Russian missile attack in Kryvyi Rih increases to 10, another 28 injured

19:00 05.06.2023
Civil Protection University students killed by explosion of artillery shell for Pion system

Civil Protection University students killed by explosion of artillery shell for Pion system

14:01 26.05.2023
Number of victims of Russian missile attack on Dnipro increases to two people – regional administration

Number of victims of Russian missile attack on Dnipro increases to two people – regional administration

11:09 10.05.2023
AFP journalist Arman Soldin killed in Ukraine

AFP journalist Arman Soldin killed in Ukraine

18:36 05.05.2023
Russian forces shell industrial enterprises in Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, no casualties reported – regional authorities

Russian forces shell industrial enterprises in Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, no casualties reported – regional authorities

13:45 03.05.2023
Invaders shell Stepanivka, three employees of regional energy company killed – local police department

Invaders shell Stepanivka, three employees of regional energy company killed – local police department

AD

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal: We propose to continue work of grain initiative in trilateral format

Syrsky on counteroffensive: We’d like to get fast results, but it's practically impossible

Kuleba at UN Security Council urges to force Russia to return to grain initiative, stop playing 'hunger games'

British Foreign Secretary: We cannot let war in Ukraine continue for another 500 days

ECHR rejects lawsuit in Russia v. Ukraine case – Justice Ministry

LATEST

Shmyhal: We propose to continue work of grain initiative in trilateral format

Syrsky on counteroffensive: We’d like to get fast results, but it's practically impossible

URCS received modular benches for bomb shelters from LITUA, LCCI

Kuleba at UN Security Council urges to force Russia to return to grain initiative, stop playing 'hunger games'

WHO to install temporary modular primary care clinics in war-torn regions

SBU reports new suspicion to Russia Today ex-director called for killing of Ukrainian children

Nearly 33 mln tonnes of grain, foodstuffs exported to 45 countries through grain deal – Borrell

British Foreign Secretary: We cannot let war in Ukraine continue for another 500 days

ECHR rejects lawsuit in Russia v. Ukraine case – Justice Ministry

War in Ukraine kills 9,290 civilians, another 16,380 wounded – UN

AD
AD
AD
AD