Three killed, four injured as result of Russian shelling of Donetsk region – local authorities

Over the last day, the Russian occupiers continued shelling the settlements of Donetsk region, as a result of which four people were injured, three killed, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

"In Volnovakha direction, a person was killed in Makarivka, Velyka Novosilka community. (...) In Donetsk direction, in Ocheretyne community, a person was killed in Stepne (...) In Horlivka direction, a person was killed and two were injured in Stepanivka, Illinivka community," Kyrylenko said in a Telegram channel.

Vuhledar and Prechystivka, Lastochkyne in Yasynuvata district were also shelled. Two rocket strikes were carried out on Avdiyivka, Kurakhiv community was fired four times. In Krasnohorivka, a household was damaged as a result of shelling.

A household house was also damaged in Chasiv Yar community, and another one in Toretsk. The surroundings of Kostiantivka community were subjected to shelling.

On Lysychansk direction in Siversk, three households were destroyed. During the day, there were eight attacks on Lyman community.