Germany hosts 91 children from Kyiv region for rehabilitation

Ninety-one children from Kyiv region, requiring special attention and guardianship, went to Germany for rest and recovery, Kyiv Regional Military Administration reports.

"These are orphans and children deprived of parental care from Bila Tserkva, Boryspil and Brovary districts, as well as from Kyiv regional centers for socio-psychological rehabilitation of children Sezenkov and Obereg," the Telegram channel says.

The children are placed in a holiday camp located near Berlin.

The trip took place at the invitation of the Federal Ministry for Family Affairs, the Elderly, Women and Youth of Germany.