Ukrainian potential should be invested in development

Ukrainian potential after the war should be invested in Ukrainian development, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address on Friday.

"Today I took part in a conversation in America at a conference with the participation of the leaders of the largest and most promising global companies, the largest philanthropists. Investments, jobs in Ukraine, support for our state and people," the president said.

"Now the Ukrainians have revealed the huge potential of our country. All of it is aimed at our protection. But when we finish the war, the Ukrainian potential must be invested in Ukrainian development," he said.

"What will Ukraine give the world victory? And this question is for everyone in Ukraine right now, who works for the state, who plans to work for the state, each and every one should now ask this question to themselves and find the answer," the president said.

According to him, "Ukraine has become a global force and should become a force for global development. I'm sure it will."