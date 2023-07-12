Stoltenberg: It's historic NATO summit

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called the summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as historic.

"We have just concluded a historic NATO summit. Over the past two days, we took historic decisions to adapt our Alliance for the future. We agreed NATO's most detailed and strongest defense plan since the Cold War, we strengthened our commitment to defense investments. We agreed to bring Ukraine closer to the Alliance and step up support for a long time and deepened our partnerships around the world," he announced the main results of the summit on Wednesday in Vilnius at the final press conference.

Stoltenberg also said he had just chaired the inaugural meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council. "From now on, NATO and Ukraine will meet at the Council to discuss and decide as equals. This is a significant step to move Ukraine closer to NATO," the Secretary General said.

He also welcomed new announcements of further Allied support. "Ukraine is now closer to NATO than ever before. Allies reaffirmed that Ukraine will be a member of NATO and agreed to remove the requirement for MAP," Stoltenberg pointed out to one of the key decisions of the summit.

The Secretary General believes the decisions taken at the summit "are the strongest messages regarding the membership of Ukraine that the Alliance has ever made."

Stoltenberg again stated: "The most important thing is for now is to ensure that the war ends, so the main task now is to continue supplying weapons."