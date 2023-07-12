Facts

20:46 12.07.2023

Stoltenberg: It's historic NATO summit

2 min read
Stoltenberg: It's historic NATO summit

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called the summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as historic.

"We have just concluded a historic NATO summit. Over the past two days, we took historic decisions to adapt our Alliance for the future. We agreed NATO's most detailed and strongest defense plan since the Cold War, we strengthened our commitment to defense investments. We agreed to bring Ukraine closer to the Alliance and step up support for a long time and deepened our partnerships around the world," he announced the main results of the summit on Wednesday in Vilnius at the final press conference.

Stoltenberg also said he had just chaired the inaugural meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council. "From now on, NATO and Ukraine will meet at the Council to discuss and decide as equals. This is a significant step to move Ukraine closer to NATO," the Secretary General said.

He also welcomed new announcements of further Allied support. "Ukraine is now closer to NATO than ever before. Allies reaffirmed that Ukraine will be a member of NATO and agreed to remove the requirement for MAP," Stoltenberg pointed out to one of the key decisions of the summit.

The Secretary General believes the decisions taken at the summit "are the strongest messages regarding the membership of Ukraine that the Alliance has ever made."

Stoltenberg again stated: "The most important thing is for now is to ensure that the war ends, so the main task now is to continue supplying weapons."

Tags: #nato #summit #stoltenberg

MORE ABOUT

19:52 12.07.2023
Biden to Zelenskyy: I'm looking forward to day we meet celebrating Ukraine's NATO membership

Biden to Zelenskyy: I'm looking forward to day we meet celebrating Ukraine's NATO membership

19:35 12.07.2023
No one to bargain for Ukraine's NATO membership with anyone – Zelenskyy

No one to bargain for Ukraine's NATO membership with anyone – Zelenskyy

16:00 12.07.2023
First meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council starts in Vilnius at level of heads of state, govt of Alliance member states

First meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council starts in Vilnius at level of heads of state, govt of Alliance member states

15:35 12.07.2023
Security guarantees for Ukraine may be signed at NATO summit in 2024 – Yermak

Security guarantees for Ukraine may be signed at NATO summit in 2024 – Yermak

15:25 12.07.2023
Stoltenberg: Training of Ukrainian pilots to begin this summer, which will allow delivery of F-16 fighters later

Stoltenberg: Training of Ukrainian pilots to begin this summer, which will allow delivery of F-16 fighters later

14:10 12.07.2023
Zelenskyy: Invitation to NATO would be motivating factor for Ukrainian society

Zelenskyy: Invitation to NATO would be motivating factor for Ukrainian society

14:02 12.07.2023
Zelenskyy calls rejection of MAP on Ukraine’s way to NATO important result – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy calls rejection of MAP on Ukraine’s way to NATO important result – Zelenskyy

11:09 12.07.2023
Zelenskyy arrives at NATO summit in Vilnius

Zelenskyy arrives at NATO summit in Vilnius

10:17 12.07.2023
Zelenskyy: We will bring new protection tools to Ukraine

Zelenskyy: We will bring new protection tools to Ukraine

21:17 11.07.2023
Ukraine to make NATO stronger – Zelenskyy in Vilnius

Ukraine to make NATO stronger – Zelenskyy in Vilnius

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine interested in close relations with Israel, but no result – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian military could ensure security on territory of other states

Bilateral agreements on security guarantees to be ratified by parliaments of signatories – Zelenskyy

No one to bargain for Ukraine's NATO membership with anyone – Zelenskyy

UN should work on extension of Black Sea Grain Initiative – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Canada to allocate additional $410 mln to strengthen Ukraine's security, significantly increase CAP – Trudeau

Norway joins G7 initiative to help Ukraine – PM

Ukraine interested in close relations with Israel, but no result – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian military could ensure security on territory of other states

Zelenskyy following talk with Biden: We clearly see how to end this war with our common victory

ZNPP preparing to move reactor unit 5 to cold shutdown, unit 4 to hot shutdown – IAEA

Bilateral agreements on security guarantees to be ratified by parliaments of signatories – Zelenskyy

UN should work on extension of Black Sea Grain Initiative – Zelenskyy

We cannot stand still and expect someone to support us for decades – Zelenskyy

Stefanishyna: Unfortunately, summit doesn't end era of uncertainty

AD
AD
AD
AD