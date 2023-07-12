Biden to Zelenskyy: I'm looking forward to day we meet celebrating Ukraine's NATO membership

U.S. President Joe Biden, before the start of a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said he expects Ukraine's official entry into NATO.

"I look forward to the day when we're having the meeting celebrating your official, official membership in NATO. The bad news is we're not going anywhere. You're stuck with us," Biden said during a meeting with Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

President Biden said the United States will do everything possible to ensure that Ukraine gets "what it needs." He also noted the courage and dedication of the Ukrainians.

"You set a whole example to the entire world of what constitutes genuine courage is," he said.

"I would like to repeat what I have told you many times. Not only all of you but your people –- your sons, your daughters, your husbands, your wives, your friends: you're incredible," Biden said.