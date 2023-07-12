Facts

16:43 12.07.2023

Ukraine-NATO Council to be an instrument for Ukraine's integration into Alliance – Zelenskyy

Ukraine-NATO Council to be an instrument for Ukraine's integration into Alliance – Zelenskyy

It is important for Ukraine that the Ukraine-NATO Council will be an instrument for its integration into the Alliance, and not only partnership, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"We all need certainty, in particular, institutional certainty. And it is very good that the Ukraine-NATO Council can indeed give us necessary institutional certainty. It is important for us that the Ukraine-NATO Council will be an instrument of integration, and not only partnership," he said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"While we are moving towards NATO membership, Ukraine needs effective security guarantees exactly on its path towards the Alliance," the head of state said.

"Currently, there is a relevant package of guarantees, and I am asking you to support and join it. It has been declared that the Membership Action Plan will not be required on Ukraine's path towards NATO. And this is fair. Thank you for this recognition," the president said, addressing the Ukraine-NATO Council members.

Zelenskyy also drew attention to the wording about "conditions" that should be fulfilled in order to receive an invitation to join NATO.

"The vast majority of our people counts on clarity about these conditions. We take it exactly as security conditions. We understand that Ukraine cannot become a NATO member while it is at war. But then it will be our common strength when Ukraine joins the Alliance," he said.

