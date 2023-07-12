Stoltenberg: Training of Ukrainian pilots to begin this summer, which will allow delivery of F-16 fighters later

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the decision of the allies to start training Ukrainian pilots at the end of this summer, which will allow the delivery of modern F-16 fighters later.

Stoltenberg said at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Vilnius that yesterday, a group of NATO allies established a coalition to provide training for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters. This is an initiative, he said, where Denmark and the Netherlands are the leaders. He said that several more allies joined it. According to him, there will be some preparation and training will begin as soon as possible. According to the Allies, the training will begin at the end of this summer.

He noted that this will allow Ukraine to be provided F-16 aircraft later.

The NATO Secretary General also stressed that documents, meetings, advice and guarantees are important, but the most urgent task now is a sufficient number of weapons to Ukraine, President Zelenskyy and his Armed Forces.