Facts

20:32 11.07.2023

Ukrainian aviation fire at places of concentration of occupiers 14 times

1 min read
Over the past day, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces has carried out 14 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers and three strikes on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

This is reported in the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on Tuesday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the day, Ukrainian units of missile troops and artillery hit three control points, ten artillery means of the Russian occupiers in firing positions, one piece of air defense and one enemy electronic warfare station.

20:04 11.07.2023
19:52 11.07.2023
21:00 10.07.2023
18:56 06.07.2023
15:07 06.07.2023
20:58 04.07.2023
20:16 04.07.2023
14:48 04.07.2023
09:53 04.07.2023
16:37 03.07.2023
