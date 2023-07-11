NATO removes MAP from requirements for Ukraine's future membership – Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General has announced that the allies agreed to remove the NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP) from requirements for Ukraine's future membership.

He said this at a press conference in Vilnius on Tuesday following a meeting of the head of states and governments of the member states.

The allies affirmed that Ukraine will become a NATO member and agreed to drop the MAP requirement for Ukraine's membership, Stoltenberg said, adding that this will change Ukraine's path towards membership from a two-step into a one-step process.