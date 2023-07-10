Facts

16:42 10.07.2023

Stoltenberg about Kuleba's statement on MAP: Talks still in progress, no final decision made yet

2 min read
Stoltenberg about Kuleba's statement on MAP: Talks still in progress, no final decision made yet

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that the talks on the final declaration of the upcoming NATO Summit about Ukraine are still in progress, and, therefore, it is not yet time to comment what language will be used in it.

He said this at a Monday pre-summit press conference in Vilnius when asked by journalists to comment on Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba's tweet that the allies have reached consensus on removing the NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP) from Ukraine's path to membership.

Stoltenberg said that consultations are in progress and other meetings are yet to be held today. He also expressed confidence that all allies will agree on a very clear message to Ukraine. No final decision has been made yet, Stoltenberg said, adding that at the summit the allies will show unity and send a strong message to Ukraine.

The Secretary General recalled that at an informal meeting of the foreign ministers in Oslo he proposed a package on Ukraine consisting of three components. The first one is a program of practical assistance to ensure full operational compatibility between the Ukrainian and NATO forces, which will bring Ukraine closer to NATO. The second component is the establishment of the NATO-Ukraine Council for consultations and joint decisions. The third one is the removal of the MAP from Ukraine's path to membership. These three components of the package are under discussion, Stoltenberg said, adding that consultations on the exact language is coming to an end.

He also said that all allies agree that Ukraine will become a member of the Alliance.

Stoltenberg expressed confidence that the summit will make strong and positive decisions for Ukraine. At the same time, he noted that the final decision will be made when all leaders meet tomorrow, adding that it is too soon to announce specific decisions and specific language.

Tags: #nato #stoltenberg

MORE ABOUT

20:31 10.07.2023
Kuleba urges German govt not to block Ukraine's accelerated path to NATO – media

Kuleba urges German govt not to block Ukraine's accelerated path to NATO – media

16:46 10.07.2023
President of Lithuania: Ukraine should become NATO member, it's time for clear plan on how we’ll achieve this

President of Lithuania: Ukraine should become NATO member, it's time for clear plan on how we’ll achieve this

15:31 10.07.2023
Stoltenberg: Zelenskyy to take part in inaugural meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council

Stoltenberg: Zelenskyy to take part in inaugural meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council

13:44 10.07.2023
NATO allies reach consensus n removing MAP from Ukraine's path to membership – Kuleba

NATO allies reach consensus n removing MAP from Ukraine's path to membership – Kuleba

10:04 10.07.2023
Biden, Erdoğan discuss issue of Ukraine and Sweden in NATO

Biden, Erdoğan discuss issue of Ukraine and Sweden in NATO

14:19 08.07.2023
Ukraine is not ready for NATO membership now, must go through 'rational path' for this – Biden

Ukraine is not ready for NATO membership now, must go through 'rational path' for this – Biden

14:05 08.07.2023
Ukraine deserves NATO membership – Erdoğan

Ukraine deserves NATO membership – Erdoğan

19:36 07.07.2023
Kuleba: We call on NATO to recognize in Vilnius that NATO needs Ukraine as much as Ukraine needs NATO

Kuleba: We call on NATO to recognize in Vilnius that NATO needs Ukraine as much as Ukraine needs NATO

15:21 07.07.2023
Stoltenberg expects allies to once again confirm at summit that Ukraine will be NATO member

Stoltenberg expects allies to once again confirm at summit that Ukraine will be NATO member

10:15 07.07.2023
Zelenskyy: Understand difficulty of getting support of all NATO members after invitation of Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Understand difficulty of getting support of all NATO members after invitation of Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Death toll of air strike on Orikhiv increases to five – region’s head

Former NATO Assistant Secretary General Babst: If Europe's objective is Ukraine's objective in war against Russia, then Kyiv must get into Alliance as soon as possible

Ukraine-NATO Council to hold its first meeting on July 12

AFU takes Bakhmut under fire control – Syrsky

NATO allies reach consensus n removing MAP from Ukraine's path to membership – Kuleba

LATEST

Some 30% Ukrainians in Ukraine believe more than a year needed to win, while there’re 40% of such Ukrainians in Europe – poll

Ukrainian aviation inflict four strikes on area of concentration of enemy personnel

Seventeen military clashes take place in Kupyansk, Lymany, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions over day – AFU General Staff

Death toll of air strike on Orikhiv increases to five – region’s head

Former NATO Assistant Secretary General Babst: If Europe's objective is Ukraine's objective in war against Russia, then Kyiv must get into Alliance as soon as possible

Kremlin to threaten to not extend deal to advance its objectives – ISW

Defense forces liberate 14 sq km of territories in south, east of Ukraine over past week – Maliar

Ukraine-NATO Council to hold its first meeting on July 12

AFU takes Bakhmut under fire control – Syrsky

Heads of six parliaments call on Vilnius summit participants to commit themselves to Ukraine's membership in NATO – Stefanchuk

AD
AD
AD
AD