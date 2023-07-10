Stoltenberg about Kuleba's statement on MAP: Talks still in progress, no final decision made yet

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that the talks on the final declaration of the upcoming NATO Summit about Ukraine are still in progress, and, therefore, it is not yet time to comment what language will be used in it.

He said this at a Monday pre-summit press conference in Vilnius when asked by journalists to comment on Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba's tweet that the allies have reached consensus on removing the NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP) from Ukraine's path to membership.

Stoltenberg said that consultations are in progress and other meetings are yet to be held today. He also expressed confidence that all allies will agree on a very clear message to Ukraine. No final decision has been made yet, Stoltenberg said, adding that at the summit the allies will show unity and send a strong message to Ukraine.

The Secretary General recalled that at an informal meeting of the foreign ministers in Oslo he proposed a package on Ukraine consisting of three components. The first one is a program of practical assistance to ensure full operational compatibility between the Ukrainian and NATO forces, which will bring Ukraine closer to NATO. The second component is the establishment of the NATO-Ukraine Council for consultations and joint decisions. The third one is the removal of the MAP from Ukraine's path to membership. These three components of the package are under discussion, Stoltenberg said, adding that consultations on the exact language is coming to an end.

He also said that all allies agree that Ukraine will become a member of the Alliance.

Stoltenberg expressed confidence that the summit will make strong and positive decisions for Ukraine. At the same time, he noted that the final decision will be made when all leaders meet tomorrow, adding that it is too soon to announce specific decisions and specific language.