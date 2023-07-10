Ukraine-NATO Council to hold its first meeting on July 12

The first meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council will be held on July 12, according to the program of the Alliance summit.

According to the information published on the Alliance's website, the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the level of heads of state and government, including Sweden, will be held at 13:00 on July 12.

A public opening address by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is also planned.

The program indicates that a joint press conference will be held at 12:45 following the bilateral meeting between NATO Secretary General and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

So far, there is no official confirmation from Kyiv about Zelenskyy's participation in the Vilnius summit.

Earlier, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said he was confident that the appearance of the Ukraine-NATO Council format will be announced at the Vilnius summit, which will replace the Ukraine-NATO Commission at the level of defense ministers.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is convinced that if the allies approve an increase in the level of relations with Ukraine, from the Ukraine-NATO Commission to the Council, Kyiv will receive equal rights with the members of the alliance.